Intravenous Solutions Market Size, Growth, Outlook, Price, Demand, Analysis and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Intravenous Solutions Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Global Intravenous Solutions Market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026. Intravenous (IV) solutions, also known as intravenous fluids, are administered to a patient to provide salt, sugar and water directly into their venous circulation. It is required when an individual is ill, going through an operation or is not in the condition to eat or drink. IV solutions and electrolytes are mainly used for fluid resuscitation, routine maintenance, replacement, and redistribution. Nowadays, intravenous drugs, nutrition and fluids have become an integral part of modern therapy.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Intravenous Solutions Market Trends:

Over the past few years, the prevalence of hectic work schedules and unhealthy lifestyles has increased across the globe. The consequent decline in physical activity and proper nutrition has led to a rise in the incidences of chronic diseases, which in turn has boosted the demand for intravenous solutions. Besides, there has been significant growth in the production of IV fluids, particularly in developed countries. For instance, it was reported that due to the shortage of IV saline, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other market players have been making efforts to mitigate the crisis. In line with this, the US-based marketing and technology company, Merge, partnered with the innovative medical products and services provider, B. Braun Medical, to introduce the ‘Solutions for Life’ omnichannel campaign in May 2019. This initiative is aimed to ensure a consistent supply of IV solutions, approved by the US FDA, across the country. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global intravenous solutions market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Ajinomoto

Braun Melsungen

Baxter International Inc.

Grifols

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Intravenous Solutions Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Type and Nutrients.

Market Breakup by Type:

Partial Parenteral Nutrition

Total Parenteral Nutrition

Market Breakup by Nutrients:

Carbohydrates

Salts and Electrolytes

Minerals

Vitamins

Amino Acids

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

