Investigation into money laundering center – prosecutor searches federal departments

Berlin / Osnabrück (dpa) – As part of investigations against the Central Customs Office against Money Laundering (CRF), the Osnabrück public prosecutor raided the Federal Ministry of Finance and Justice in Berlin. Two and a half weeks before the federal elections on September 26, documents were also confiscated, as the public prosecutor announced on Thursday. Officials from the Osnabrück Central Criminal Inspectorate and the Public Prosecutor’s Office were involved.

Since last year, prosecutors have been investigating a suspicion that the FIU has foiled the sanctions in force. The central office reportedly failed to pass information from the banks on money laundering to the police and the judiciary. The magazine “Der Spiegel” first reported on the research. The assessment of the seized documents will take a few weeks, according to the public prosecutor – beyond the date of the elections.

The Ministry of Finance explained that the suspicions were not directed against employees of the ministry, but against unknown employees of the FIU at its headquarters in Cologne. The “extended truth clarification” concerns the specialized department of the ministry responsible for the FIU. “The Federal Ministry of Finance naturally fully supports the authorities,” said the department headed by candidate SPD chancellor Olaf Scholz.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice also stressed that the investigations were not directed against employees of her department. “We fully support the measures,” she said. The Ministry of Justice is headed by Christine Lambrecht (also SPD).

The searches were justified by the Osnabrück prosecutor’s office as follows: “An evaluation of the documents which had been obtained during previous searches by the FIU (which is part of the Federal Customs Administration) had shown that there were now extensive communication between the FIU and the ministries sought. “It will be examined” whether and, if so, to what extent the management and officials of the ministries as well as the higher-level services were involved in the decisions of the FIU “.