Investigations against the former Argentine president for espionage

Did Mauricio Macri approve the surveillance of family members of missing sailors? The former Argentine president is under investigation.

Buenos Aires (dpa) – Argentine justice has opened investigations against the former head of state Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) because of allegations of espionage. The former president should be heard next Thursday, as a federal judge ruled on Friday. In addition, Macri is not allowed to leave the country at the moment. However, the 62-year-old is currently in the United States to promote his book.

The former president is accused of being responsible for illegally spying on relatives of injured soldiers. The submarine “ARA San Juan” disappeared in November 2017 with 44 sailors on board while sailing from Ushuaia in the far south of Argentina to Mar del Plata on the Atlantic coast. A year later, the wreck of the German-made submarine was located about 500 kilometers east of the Gulf of San Jorge off the Patagonian coast at a depth of 907 meters.

After the disappearance of the “ARA San Juan”, relatives of the sailors repeatedly organized demonstrations and demanded a thorough investigation into the accident. Meanwhile, Argentina’s AFI secret service reportedly tapped the phones of family members of missing soldiers, monitored social media activity and photographed protesters. This secret service operation was illegal, he said in the summons.