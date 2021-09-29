Investigations in Ivory Coast | Minister charged with rape, complained of defamation

(Abidjan) The Ivorian judiciary has opened an investigation after a young woman made allegations of rape against the reconciliation minister, Kouadio Konan Bertin, who said he had “nothing to be ashamed of”, as we learned from the floor on Wednesday.

Posted on Sep 29, 2021 at 2:44 pm

“The young girl complained to the gendarmerie. (Judicial) information is pending, ”the prosecutor told AFP, stating that the minister had also filed a charge of defamation against the young woman.

“The two cases are being dealt with at the same time,” the prosecutor continued.

On Monday, an Ivorian-Cameroonian artist who claims to have worked with Mr Bertin accused him in an audio document broadcast on the Internet of raping her in Divo (200 km west of Abidjan) in April last year. where she says she was forcibly taken.

When asked on the national television RTI on Tuesday evening on the subject, the minister assured “nothing to be ashamed of”.

“It is a criminal case that is in the hands of the judiciary,” he added.

On Wednesday, the Ivorian Women’s Rights League “asked the judicial authorities to investigate this case in order to shed light on it,” it said in a statement.

She states that she will “accompany” the complainant in the proceedings.

Kouadio Konan Bertin, known as “KKB”, was the only opponent of Alassane Ouattara in the presidential election in October 2020, in which he received 1.99% of the vote.

Two months later he was appointed Minister for National Reconciliation.

These allegations come a few weeks after the wave of outrage that rocked the country following the broadcast of a television program accused of defending rape.

The presenter Yves de M’Bella had invited a former rapist on his show on the New Ivorian Channel (NCI, private) to report the rape, whom he had asked to explain to him how he had abused his victims a model before a mocking one Audience.

This broadcast immediately aroused the outrage of personalities, anonymous and rape victims who demanded sanctions against the host and his broadcaster.

Yves de M’Bella had been convicted of “apologizing for rape” and “indecent exposure” after serving a twelve-month suspended sentence, while his guest had been sentenced to two years in prison.