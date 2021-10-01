Investigators see racist motive at Wehrsportgruppe

Weapons and ammunition had been found in a group of soldiers and reservists: there is now a first suspicion of a racist motive.

Lüneburg / Berlin (dpa) – In a suspected military sports group of soldiers and reservists in Lower Saxony, investigators see racism as a central motive.

In the group classified as right-wing extremist, there is “a first suspicion that xenophobic motivation may have guided action”. This said a spokesman for the Lüneburg prosecutor’s office of the German press agency. He said the same in the news magazine “Spiegel” (Saturday edition).

The group was exposed during raids in Lower Saxony, Berlin and North Rhine-Westphalia in early September. Weapons, weapon parts and ammunition were also found. The prosecutor said they were around nine suspects between the ages of 37 and 53. He is under investigation due to the formation of an armed group in accordance with article 127 of the Penal Code.

During the investigation, according to information from “Spiegel” and dpa, it also emerged that the alleged leader of the group is in contact with a department head of the Ministry of Defense. The Military Counter-Intelligence Service (MAD) is interested in it because of suspicion of right-wing extremism.

As representatives of the Bundestag Defense Committee were informed in September, the man from the ministry was denied access to “security sensitive activity” until a decision was taken at his subject. It was a civilian employee against whom the MAD had “findings relating to security,” he said.