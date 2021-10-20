Iodine Market to Create Lucrative Opportunities for Existing Companies as Well as New Players

The global iodine market estimated to be valued at approximately US$ 2 Bn by 2031, driven by increasing use of iodine as a contrast imaging agent across the globe, and also as industrial catalyst and sterilizing agent. The iodine industry is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.1% in terms of value over the decade.

Iodine is a halogen element in group seven of the periodic table, with atomic number 53. It is blue-black in color and has shiny luster. Iodine and its derivatives are widely used as an intermediate in industrial chemicals and for human nutrition.

Companies: Iofina Chemical Inc.,SQM,IOCHEM Corporation,ISR Holding,Quingdao Brightmoon Seaweed Group Co. Ltd.,Algorta Norte S.A

Segments: Source (Natural Brines,Nitrite Ores,Others (Seaweed)); By applications (X-Ray Contrast Media,Catalysts,Biocides,LED/LCD Polarizing Films,Human Nutrition,Feed Additives,Others)



Geographies:North America,Latin America,Europe,Asia Pacific (APAC),Middle East and Africa (MEA)

This Persistence Market Research report examines the global iodine market for the forecast period 2021–2031. The primary objective of the report is to identify opportunities in the market and present updates and insights pertaining to various segments of the global iodine market.

The element is sourced from water bodies such as oceans and water pools as well as from seaweed. Iodine deficiency in humans results in various health-related issues such as goiter, mental retardation, heart diseases, and eyesight problems.

To understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report is categorically divided into three main market analysis sections, i.e., by source, by application, and by region. The report analyses the global iodine market in terms of market value (US$ Mn) and volume (tons).

The report begins with an overview of the global iodine market, appraising the market performance in terms of revenue and volume, followed by Persistence Market Research’s analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints witnessed in the global iodine market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model are also included in the report to equip the client with crystal-clear, decision-making insights.

