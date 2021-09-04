Iran calls on the US to stop the systematic application of sanctions

(Tehran) Tehran on Saturday called on Washington to stop systematically resorting to sanctions and accused President Joe Biden’s administration of pursuing a “dead-end” strategy against Iran, just like his predecessor Donald Trump.

Iranian Foreign Minister Said Khatibzadeh spoke up the day after the US Treasury Department announced financial sanctions against four Iranians accused of plotting to kidnap a journalist in the US.

“Washington needs to understand that it has no choice but to give up its dependence on sanctions and show respect in both its vocabulary and behavior towards Iran,” Khatibzadeh said in a press release.

Talks about trying to revive the 2015 international nuclear deal, torpedoed three years later by Mr Trump, is “on the government’s agenda. [iranien]but not under [la] Pressure from the West, said Iranian President Ebrahim Raïssi on Saturday evening in his first television interview since he took office in early August.

“The Americans and the Europeans have tried several times to exert pressure for dialogue, but in vain,” he assured in this interview broadcast on state television.

With the United States’ unilateral exit from the nuclear deal with Iran in 2018, Trump reinstated the sanctions against the Islamic Republic that this text allowed. Then he imposed new ones.

Mr Biden, who succeeded him in the White House in January, says he wants to reinstate the United States in that pact.

The talks that began in Vienna in April under the aegis of the European Union to facilitate this return in exchange for easing US sanctions have stalled since the ultra-conservative Raïssi won the Iranian presidential elections in June 18.

Two or three months

In late August, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei accused “the current American government” [de n’être] nothing else than the previous one, ”and the new Iranian foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, indicated on Tuesday that the talks in Vienna would not resume for two or three months.

“Dialogue is on the agenda, but neither dialogue after dialogue nor negotiation after negotiation,” said Raïssi using a formula that he had used after his election.

“In these talks we aim to lift the repressive sanctions” […] We will not give in to the interests of the great Iranian nation, ”he added.

According to the US Treasury Department, the four people who were blacklisted on Friday were “four Iranian intelligence agents” accused of preparing the kidnapping of an Iranian-American journalist in 2018 by tried to force Iranian relatives to move to a third country so that she could be arrested and taken to Iran, where she was threatened with imprisonment.

The American judiciary announced in early July that it had foiled this conspiracy, which the journalist and feminist activist Masih Alinejad, the originator of the anti-obfuscation movement in Iran, had targeted.

Tehran responded by calling these allegations “absurd and unfounded” and criticizing the US for liking “Hollywood scenarios” too much.