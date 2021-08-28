Iran Condemns Biden’s Comments: “Illegal Threat” | Free press

Iran and the United States have not had diplomatic relations for several decades. Will this change soon? A recent statement by US President Biden has now been interpreted by Iran as a threat.

Tehran (AP) – The Iranian Security Council has interpreted and condemned US President Joe Biden’s latest statement on Iran as an “illegal threat”.

“Biden used the term ‘other options’ and this is clearly an illegal threat against another country,” Security Secretary Ali Shamchani tweeted on Saturday. So Iran will soon see “other options” as a legitimate countermeasure against the United States.

The context of Tehran’s reaction was Biden’s statement at a meeting Friday with new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. According to Biden, the United States would initially rely on diplomacy in its dealings with Iran. “But if diplomacy fails, we are ready to turn to other options,” added the US president.

The United States and Iran have not had diplomatic relations with each other for over 40 years. After Hassan Ruhani’s election in 2013, he and his then counterpart, Barack Obama, tried to find a compromise, at least in the dispute over Iran’s nuclear program. This was achieved in Vienna in 2015, but Obama’s successor Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018. In addition, Trump imposed draconian sanctions on the country, which plunged rich Iran. in oil in the worst economic crisis in its history. Since 2019, Iran no longer meets its technical obligations in the Vienna nuclear agreement.

Since April 2021, the other contracting parties – China, Germany, France, Great Britain and Russia – have been trying to get the two parties back on the deal. Iran is basically ready to do it, but wants all US sanctions lifted in advance. Washington and the three European contracting parties are asking Iran for concessions regarding its Middle East policy and missile program.

Negotiations were halted in mid-June due to the presidential election and the change of political power in Iran. In September, they are to be continued with the new Iranian nuclear team. It is still unclear who will lead this team. The Foreign Ministry has been responsible for nuclear negotiations for eight years, but before that, the Security Council. President Ebrahim Raisi will choose between the two in the coming days.