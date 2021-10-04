Iranian military maneuvers | There is no Israeli military in Azerbaijan, says Baku

Iranian military maneuvers | There is no Israeli military in Azerbaijan, says Baku

(Baku) Azerbaijan on Monday rejected allegations of an Israeli military presence in the Caucasus country during maneuvers under Iranian leadership on the common border.

Posted on Oct 4, 2021 at 10:07 am

These military exercises started on Friday despite criticism from Azerbaijan, with which Tehran has good relations. A senior Iranian army officer then said on television that “elements of the Zionist regime” are “present in the region.”

“We reject the allegations of the presence of third countries on the border between Azerbaijan and Iran. These allegations are completely unfounded, ”said the spokeswoman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Leïla Abdullaïeva, on Monday.

Israel, Iran’s archenemy, is an important supplier of arms to Azerbaijan, a former Caucasian Soviet republic whose population is predominantly Muslim.

The Iranian maneuvers were criticized by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliev.

“Each country can conduct any military exercise on its own territory. It is his sovereign right, ”explained Mr. Aliev. “But why now and why at our border? he wondered last week.

Iran and Azerbaijan share a border of almost 700 kilometers and maintain good relations.

However, these relations have been strained recently, particularly when the Azerbaijani army conducted exercises with Turkey and Pakistan 500 kilometers from their common border with Iran.

Baku’s decision to impose tariffs on Iranian trucks in transit to Armenia, his geopolitical opponent, sparked protests in Iran as well.

Iran is also concerned about the spread of separatist ideas among the roughly 10 million ethnic Azeris living on its territory.