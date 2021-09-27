Iranian nuclear weapons | Iran has crossed “all the red lines”, warns Israel at the UN

(United Nations) The Iranian nuclear program has crossed “all the red lines”, the new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told the UN on Monday and affirmed in the same breath that the Hebrew state “would not allow Tehran to acquire nuclear weapons”.

Posted on Sep 27, 2021 at 11:08 am

“The Iranian nuclear program has reached a turning point, as has our tolerance of it,” said Bennett, who succeeded Benjamin Netanyahu at the head of the UN General Assembly last June, on the podium at the UN General Assembly.

“Iran has made a huge leap forward in its nuclear research and development, production and enrichment capabilities in recent years. Iran’s nuclear weapons program is at a critical juncture, all red lines have been crossed, ”added Bennett.

“The controls were ignored. All wishful thinking turned out to be wrong. Iran is currently violating the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) agreements and “getting away with it without consequences,” Bennett said, saying the Jewish state “will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons.

These remarks by the Israeli Prime Minister, who also referred to Iranian President Ebrahim Raïssi as a “butcher”, come after negotiations between Tehran and the great powers stalled to resume a historic agreement from 2015, which the Iranian nuclear program in exchange for the Lifting the sanctions drastically restricts.

But Israel, which under the Trump administration welcomed the US withdrawal from that deal to restore sanctions against Tehran, sees a possible new deal on Iran’s nuclear program that Iran claims has very negative -military ends.

Nevertheless, on September 12, the IAEA concluded an agreement with Iran on the maintenance of monitoring equipment in its nuclear facilities, after denouncing the lack of cooperation in this area a few days earlier.

But the agency complained on Sunday that it was denied access to an “essential” workshop for manufacturing centrifuge components in Karaj near Tehran.

On June 23, Iran alleged that it had thwarted a “sabotage” operation against a building of its nuclear energy organization “um Karaj”, which it had blamed Israel, and that an investigation had been opened.

US President Joe Biden said he was ready to reinstate the agreement and lift at least part of the sanctions that Donald Trump had restored against Iran, but on the condition that Tehran return to the commitments he made Protest against American pressure has broken.

In an interview with Foreign Policy magazine in early September, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said he was ready to “accept” the Biden government’s approach, but also called for economic sanctions and even military action against Tehran if that strategy fails.

“If we are serious about stopping (Iran’s program to equip itself with a nuclear army, according to Israel, editor’s note) … we can win and that is exactly what we will do,” concluded UN Mr. Bennett, warns that “words don’t stop centrifuges from spinning”.