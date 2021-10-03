Iranian nuclear weapons | Tehran asks Washington for $ 10 billion before negotiating

(Tehran) Iran, strangled by economic sanctions, is demanding US $ 10 billion in frozen assets from the US to gauge America’s “true intentions” in the Iranian nuclear negotiations that have stalled since June.

When Americans “have real intentions” [de sauver l’accord]that they release part of our assets, for example 10 billion dollars that are frozen in foreign banks, and return them to Iran, ”said Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in an interview with state television on Saturday evening.

The US reestablished economic sanctions against Iran after unilaterally withdrawing from the international nuclear deal with Iran in 2018.

This pact, signed in Vienna in 2015, offered Tehran a relaxation of Western and UN sanctions in return for its commitment to never acquire nuclear weapons and a drastic reduction in its nuclear program, which is under strict United Nations control.

Iran, which has gradually abandoned its obligations after the US withdrew, is also planning to sue South Korea, angry at Seoul’s refusal to pay off its nearly $ 8 billion debt to buy oil.

“American pressure” [sur la Corée du Sud] are a fact, but we cannot continue to look good and turn a blind eye to this issue, ”said Mr Amir-Abdollahian.

Iranian funds deposited with two Korean banks are blocked despite repeated requests from Tehran to release them. These funds, frozen for three years, amount to $ 7.8 billion and come from Iranian oil exports, Iranian MP Aliréza Salimi told AFP on Sunday.

If Seoul does not act quickly, Tehran will not prevent the Iranian central bank from suing South Korea over the dispute, the foreign minister said, adding that he raised the issue with his Korean counterpart on Thursday.

“The Korean side is concerned about our intention to file a complaint. I told him it was unacceptable for our people to wait three years and empty words would not solve the problem. Iran must have quick access to its funds, ”said the Iranian minister.

Talks between Tehran and the contracting parties of the great powers have stalled since June.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that his country had behaved “in very good faith” for many months in the talks in which the US was indirectly involved and that the Iranians had been responsible for their actions.

“But the Americans are not ready to unlock [les avoirs gelés] so that we can ensure that they have taken the interests of the Iranian people into account, ”the Iranian Foreign Minister replied.