Iraqis, Iranians, Syrians | Almost 400 migrants arriving from Poland were arrested in Germany

(Berlin) Almost 400 migrants, including Iraqis and Iranians, were arrested in Germany from the Polish border in the past three days, the police said on Monday.

Posted on Oct 4, 2021 at 2:18 pm

According to the Federal Police, the number of migrants, including those from Yemen and Syria, who crossed the border into Germany reached “a new weekend high” in the first few days of October.

Thousands of migrants have tried in recent weeks to enter Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, three EU member states, from the border with Belarus.

In Brandenburg, which has a large border with Poland, the police announced the arrest of 251 people since Friday.

In Saxony, another border region, 76 migrants were discovered shortly after arriving in Germany. In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania there were 55.

Poland accuses Russia and Belarus of being behind the current wave of immigration on the land border. The European Union sees this as retaliation for the sanctions that the EU imposed on Belarus following the repression of the opposition by the Minsk regime.

Poland has sent thousands of soldiers to the border, erected a barbed wire fence and declared a state of emergency along the border area, denying entry to journalists and humanitarian organizations.

NGOs, including Amnesty International, have accused the Polish government of preventing migrants from applying for asylum in Poland and forcing them to cross the border again.

Polish non-governmental organizations are warning of a humanitarian crisis on this eastern EU border, where six people have already died of cold, hunger and exhaustion.