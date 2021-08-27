Irrigated Ablation Catheters Market Size 2021 by Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2027 Research Report I Top key players-Boston Scientific Corporation, Osypka AG & Others

Total tip cooling technology is utilised in irrigation ablation catheters to keep the catheter tip cool during the ablation treatment. Radiofrequency energy is used through an open irrigation catheter to kill the tissue that causes atrial flutter. Some of the important variables driving the growth of the irrigated ablation catheter market include technological improvements, advanced product pipelines, and increased awareness of patient safety and monitoring. However, expensive research and development costs in product development, as well as a lack of awareness regarding irrigated ablation catheters in underdeveloped nations, are expected to stifle the market’s growth.

Top key players: Boston Scientific Corporation, Osypka AG, Biosense Webster, Inc., Abbott, Medtronic, Biotronik, MicroPort Scientific

In 2020, North America is predicted to hold the greatest proportion of the worldwide Irrigated Ablation Catheters Market , followed by Europe. The presence of a large number of ablation centres, increasing installation base of advanced Irrigated Ablation Catheters Market increasing demand for minimally invasive cardiac treatment procedures, and growing awareness about the benefits of ablation procedures over conventional therapeutic and surgical procedures are all driving the Irrigated Ablation Catheters Market in North America.

Irrigated Ablation Catheters Market, By Type: Radiofrequency (RF), Cryoablation, Laser, Others

Irrigated Ablation Catheters Market, By Application:Hospitals, Speciality Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Others

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a drop in global demand for Irrigated Ablation Catheters Market in 2020, resulting in a dip in revenues. In 2021, sales are predicted to resume growing, with double-digit year-on-year increase beginning in 2022. The global Irrigated Ablation Catheters Market For 2021-2027 is discussed in this report, which includes a study of products, current/forecast markets, competitors, and opportunities.

