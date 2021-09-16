Irrigation Automation Market Future Demand, insights, Analysis & Outlook to 2028

Global Irrigation Automation Market

Irrigation is defined as the process of applying a controlled amount of water plants. Automatic irrigation is the advanced technology which used to operate irrigation structures without manual interaction. These systems help in reducing labor and improve lifestyle. The irrigation automation systems are divided into various types such as Time-Based Systems, Real-Time Feedback Systems, Volume-Based Systems, and Computer-Based Irrigation Control Systems.

The market overview section encompasses all aspects of the Irrigation Automation Market, promoting or restraining its expansion. Boosters and constraints of the Irrigation Automation Market have been studied meticulously. Strategic research methodologies were adopted for maintaining accuracy in results, obtained from primary and secondary research. Our skilled analysts scientifically investigated the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) and the approximate revenue the Irrigation Automation Market can generate over the assessment period. A bottom-up approach has been maintained throughout the research. The distinctive nature of the report on the Irrigation Automation Market is evident from the segmental study section.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Irrigation-Automation-Market/request-sample

The rise in mechanization and adoption of advanced technologies for agricultural activities is the key driving factor which expected to boost the global irrigation automation market growth. Furthermore, the increase in government initiatives to promote water conservation will positively drive the market growth. Also, growing awareness among farmers about the benefits of automated irrigation technologies is expected to fuel the global irrigation automation market growth. For instance, recently, the Australian government had announced the on-farm irrigation efficiency program to encourage individual irrigators in changing irrigation practices include automatic outlets or gates, installing water metering, telemetry systems, and others.

Market Restraints

High costs associated with the installation and the lack of qualified professionals is major restraint expected to hamper the global irrigation automation market growth. Also, data management and data aggregation mat limit the market growth.

Market Segmentation

The Global Irrigation Automation Market is categorized into automation type such as Time-Based Systems, Real-Time Feedback Systems, Volume-Based Systems, and Computer-Based Irrigation Control Systems.

On the basis of irrigation type, the market is categorized into Sprinkler Irrigation, Drip Irrigation, and Surface Irrigation.

On the basis of component, the market is categorized into Controllers, valves, Sensors, Sprinklers, Others.

Further, market is segmented into application such as Open Fields, Agricultural, Non-Agricultural, Greenhouses, Golf Courses, Lawns, Sports Grounds, and Others.

Also, Global Irrigation Automation Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as NETAFIM, LINDSAY CORPORATION, VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC., VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC., JAIN IRRIGATION SYSTEMS, HUNTER INDUSTRIES, RAIN BIRD, HYDROPOINT DATA SYSTEMS, WEATHERMATIC, NELSON IRRIGATION, CALSENSE, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Automation Type

Time-Based Systems

Real-Time Feedback Systems

Volume-Based Systems

Computer-Based Irrigation Control Systems

By Irrigation Type

Sprinkler Irrigation

Drip Irrigation

Surface Irrigation

By Component

Controllers

Valves

Sensors

Sprinklers

Others

By Application

Open Fields

Agricultural

Non-Agricultural

Greenhouses

Golf Courses

Lawns

Sports Grounds

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Get discount on this report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Irrigation-Automation-Market/ask-for-discount

About Us

QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.

Contact Person:

Vishal Thakur

Research Support Specialist

QualiKet Research

6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A

Email: sales@qualiketresearch.com

Website: https://qualiketresearch.com