Islamabad is conducting “peace talks” with Pakistan’s Taliban

(Islamabad) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan announced in a Turkish television interview on Friday the first official resumption of “peace” talks since 2014 with the Pakistani Taliban, a local Islamist insurgent who is close to the Afghan movement.

Posted on Oct 2, 2021 at 8:09 am

“I think that’s within the TTP [Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, les talibans pakistanais NDLR] There are groups that are open to peace talks and reconciliation with our government, and we speak to these groups, ”said the Pakistani Prime Minister in an interview with the Turkish state broadcaster TRT.

The Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry confirmed at a press conference that these negotiations between Islamabad and the Islamist insurgents “actually” took place in Afghanistan, without giving any further details.

The violence campaign of the Taliban TTP, a namesake of the group but different from the Afghan Taliban, began in 2007.

Since then, thousands of civilians and members of the Pakistani security forces have been killed in targeted attacks and bombings alleged by the anti-government Islamist movement.

The government of Prime Minister Imran Khan is counting on the help of the new Taliban regime to curb the inclinations of its Pakistani namesake and is openly in favor of a conditional amnesty for certain combatants.

For its part, a source within the TTP confirmed to AFP that the holding of these meetings had already lasted “a month”, but at this point it was still without a “conclusion”.

Pakistan, accused by the United States of supporting the Afghan Taliban through its Military Intelligence Service (ISI) since 2001, did not recognize the new regime in Kabul, despite being one of the only three countries to recognize the Afghan Taliban regime as it was in power between 1996 and 2001.

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel to Pakistan on Thursday and Friday for a series of meetings with government officials.

“We want a strong partnership with Pakistan in the fight against terrorism and expect indiscriminate action against all militants and terrorist groups,” the number two in American diplomacy told reporters.