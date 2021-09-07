Islamic State leader arrested in Libya

(Tripoli) The Libyan authorities announced on Tuesday the arrest of a senior Libyan official from the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group during an operation by government forces in Bani Walid in the north of the country.

Posted on Sep 7, 2021 at 10:31 am

“The arrest of Embarak al-Khazimi, one of the leaders of the Islamic State Group, is a great achievement for our security forces and our young members of the Joint Task Force that carried out the operation” on Twitter Abdelhamid Dbeibah, head of the Libyan Government of National Unity .

This success “will allow us to gather key elements of ISIS and bring a dangerous terrorist to justice,” he added, stressing that the security forces “are determined to continue their fight against terrorism wherever they are.”

The Joint Task Force, made up of staff from the interior and defense ministries, announced on Tuesday the arrest of Mr Khazimi in Bani Walid, a town at the gates of the Libyan desert, 170 km southeast of Tripoli.

The operation was carried out in coordination with the Libyan Attorney General, which issued arrest warrants against 830 suspected ISIS members, including Mr Khazimi, in September 2017.

With the fall of the Muammar Gaddafi regime in 2011, Libya plunged into chaos marked by rival powers, bloody violence and the presence of militias, foreign fighters and jihadist groups.

The IS took advantage of the disintegration of the security apparatus in the country and had built strongholds in Derna (east) and Sirte (north-center), from which it was expelled in 2018 and at the end of 2016, respectively.

Significantly weakened, its members have withdrawn into the desert or merged with the population on the Mediterranean coast, but still pose an ongoing threat to the country and its neighbors.