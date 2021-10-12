Isobutane Market To Witness A Major Overhaul Between 2019-2029

Global Isobutane Market: Introduction

Isobutane is a paraffinic branched chain compound which occur in natural gas and in crude oil. In refinery, isobutane is used as a feedstock to alkylation units to produce alkylate, which is a valuable high-octane constituent of gasoline and also controls volatility of motor gasoline. However, due to gasoline vapor pressure specifications and its seasonal consumption, production of isobutane for gasoline is also seasonal. Isobutane undergo dehydrogenation to form crude isobutylene which forms MTBE (Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether), high purity isobutylene (HPIB) and other petrochemical products which are further used into wide range of applications such as lubricants, fuels, rubbers and additives. Further, Isobutane is used as aerosol propellant which finds its applications in cosmetics and household cleaners. Isobutane is act as substitute for household and industrial refrigerants that have high impact on environment. It has negligible ozone depletion potential (ODP) and global warming potential (GWP). Pure grade isobutane has significant demand in global market and is expected to show comparatively high growth rates on account of its increasing demand in refrigeration and alkylation process.

Global Isobutane Market: Dynamics

Petrochemicals, which is one of the prominent application of isobutane is experiencing increased growth rates and the growth is attributed to increasing demand from its end-use applications like lubricants, fuels, rubbers and additives.

Additionally, isobutane is being increasingly preferred by manufactures of synthetic rubbers – butyl rubber and isobutylene–isoprene rubber (IIR). The tyre manufacturers are demanding for butyl rubber due to its lower permeability to gas and liquids. Halogenation butyl rubber significantly increases cure reactivity, enhances adhesion and improves compatibility with unsaturated polymers. Thus, the versatile properties of isobutane have led to a significant increase in demand for isobutane for a diverse range of tyre and non-tyre applications, such as tyre inner liners, hoses, seals, stoppers and rubber products, in the pharmaceutical industry and others

Moreover, research & development activities are being carried out to widespread the scope of isobutane applications. Isobutane is highly inflammable in nature and also has safety related issues which may hamper its market growth. Isobutylene, immediate product obtained by dehydrogenation of isobutane has wide range of applications (mainly MTBE) and can be produced by alternate butene isomerization route. Increasing use of butene isomerization route may obstruct the demand growth for isobutane. Upcoming predicted recession may also impede the growth of isobutane market.

Global Isobutane Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type Purity 99%

Purity 99.5%

Purity 99.7%

Others On the basis of source Bio-based

Synthetic On the basis of applications Rubber

Aerospace

Pharmaceuticals

Antioxidants

Cosmetic

Others

Global Isobutane Market: Regional Outlook

The global Isobutane market is anticipated to witness the significant single digit growth rate in the coming decade, which can be attributed to the expansion of the end-use industries and collaboration activities among market competitors. North America and Europe are major producer of Isobutane in the global market owing to the presence of major manufacturers and availability of raw materials across these regions.

Furthermore, the market for Asia Pacific region is estimated to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period. The demand is especially generated from the economies – China, India, and ASEAN economies due to rising industrial infrastructure. Moreover, Middle East & Africa is estimated to grow with a moderate growth rate during the forecast period.

Global Isobutane Market: Key Players

The global market for Isobutane is estimated to be fairly fragmented due to the presence of major as well as international manufactures of Isobutene. Few of them identified across the value chain of the global Isobutane market which is –

Mil-Spec Industries

CryoCarb – Beloit

SOS Gases, Inc.

Valero

Praxair Distribution, Inc.

Linde LLC

Amcor, Inc.

PBF Energy Inc.

Conoco Phillips

SINOPEC ZHONGYUAN PETROLEUM CO

Chevron Phillips Chemical

SABIC

Jinling Petrochemical

The research report on the Isobutane Market presents a comprehensive assessment, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The Isobutane market report also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, product type, application, grades.

