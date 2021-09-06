Israel | Six Palestinians flee from maximum security prison

(Jerusalem) In a scenario reminiscent of the Hollywood film Shawshank Redemption, six Palestinians, including a former leader of an armed group, escaped from a prison in Israel on Monday through a tunnel dug under a sink in what was an extensive one Chase after the man triggered.

Before dawn, Israeli prison services announced that a first alarm went off at around 3 a.m. (8 p.m. Sunday EDT) when residents said they had seen “suspicious people” near Gilboa Prison, where hundreds of Palestinians are detained are.

Pictures from the correctional facility show a tunnel dug under a large ceramic bath at the foot of a wash basin through which the inmates escaped from this maximum security prison.

Law enforcement officials said they were in the process of relocating the approximately 400 Gilboa prisoners held for “security crimes” to prevent them from escaping through other tunnels that may have been dug underground.

This rare escape is reminiscent of the American film by Frank Darabont, Shawshank Rede (1994), in which two men, played by Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman, escape prison through a tunnel they dug for years.

It comes as Israel begins the Jewish holiday season on Monday evening, which begins with the New Year festival of Rosh Hashanah.

The Israeli police have launched a massive manhunt. The army, for its part, provided the police with aerial surveillance equipment and said they had prepared their troops to intervene in the West Bank, the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, if necessary.

stalking

It was used in particular near the city of Jenin in the north of the West Bank, noted an AFP journalist.

Sniffer dogs are also in use and checkpoints have been set up around Gilboa.

The exit of the tunnel dug by the prisoners.

One of the refugees, Zakaria al-Zoubeidi, was the leader of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the armed wing of the Fatah party of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, in this large city known as a hotspot on the West Bank.

According to the Israeli media, the refugees may have already returned to the West Bank, where security is controlled by Palestinian forces in some areas.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett described the escape as “a very serious incident” and said he was following the hunt for the refugees in real time.

They were arrested for preparing or carrying out attacks against Israelis such as Mahmoud Abdullah Ardah, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1996.

Political groups are happy

For his part, Zakaria al-Zoubeidi pledged to lay down his arms in 2007 in return for an agreement with Israel aimed at removing him from the list of wanted Palestinians.

But the Israeli authorities later withdrew. Israel Internal Security Service Shin Beth said it was involved in “various attacks”. And the man was arrested and detained in 2019.

The Islamist movement Hamas, which is in power in the Palestinian Gaza Strip, and Islamic Jihad, one of the main armed Palestinian movements, welcomed the escape.

“It is a heroic and courageous act, a victory for the will and determination of our heroic prisoners, a real setback for the Zionist security system that portrays the occupation as the best in the world,” said Fawzi Barhoum, Hamas spokesman, quoted in a statement.

The Gilboa maximum security prison opened in 2004 amid the wave of attacks related to the Second Intifada, the Palestinian uprising of 2000-2005.

The escape on Monday comes after fatal clashes in recent months in various locations in the occupied West Bank, particularly in the village of Beita and the Jenin camp, a hotbed of Palestinian protests and the most recent scene of deadly clashes between the army and local factions.

In addition, there have been rare demonstrations in recent weeks to challenge the leadership of President Mahmoud Abbas, and clashes along the barrier separating Israel from the Gaza Strip, where Islamic Jihad also operates, continue.