Israeli army shoots at protesters injured Sept.

(Gaza) A total of 24 people were injured on Saturday by Israeli army fire on Palestinian protesters who had gathered on the other side of the barrier separating the Hebrew state from the blocked Gaza Strip, which resulted in incendiary devices being shot down on Israeli territory.

Posted on Aug 21, 2021 at 2:18 pm

“24 civilians, including 10 children, were injured,” said the Ministry of Health in Gaza.

“Two of the injured are in critical condition, one of them, a 13-year-old, was shot in the head east of Gaza City.”

The Israeli army announced that “several hundred rioters and demonstrators” had gathered along the separation wall. “The soldiers stand by and use counterinsurgency means to disperse them, and if necessary, [de balles] 22-gauge. ”

The demonstrators followed a call by the Islamist movement Hamas, ruling the Gaza Strip, to mark the 52nd anniversary of the fire in Jerusalem at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam’s third holiest site.

“The Al-Aqsa Mosque is a red line. Our people will resist any attack aimed at them by force, ”Hamas said in a statement three months after the ceasefire entered into force that ended new deadly hostilities with Israel.

Israel and Hamas waged an eleven-day war in May following the crackdown on protests in east Jerusalem, including the esplanade of mosques where the Al-Aqsa mosque is located.

The reconstruction of the enclave devastated by the conflict is still pending. While Israel has blocked tens of millions of dollars in Qatari aid to the neediest in Gaza since May, the Jewish state announced on Thursday a new system for distributing this money, which is now to be implemented through the UN.

Since late 2018, Hamas has been managing the distribution of Qatari money in Gaza, an impoverished area where two million Palestinians have lived under Israeli blockade for almost 15 years.

Starting in March 2018, weekly rallies took place in Gaza for more than a year, with demonstrators calling for an end to the blockade and “the right to return” for Palestinians who were exiled when Israel was founded in 1948 by fire from the Gaza Strip during that time Israeli soldiers.