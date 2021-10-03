Israeli government puts pressure on people vaccinated twice

Tel Aviv (dpa) – Due to the high number of infections, the Israeli government is increasing pressure on people who were vaccinated twice during the Corona crisis: from Sunday, the so-called Green Pass, which facilitates access to public life, does not apply until six months after the second vaccination.

Thereafter, affected individuals should receive a third booster injection. Even those who have tested positive for Corona should receive a vaccine no later than six months later. According to figures from the Ministry of Health, the new regulations could affect more than a million people.

The Green Pass is valid for almost all areas of public life in Israel: Anyone aged three and over must prove that they have been vaccinated, cured or tested negative if they wish to attend sporting or cultural events, fitness rooms, museums, restaurants, universities or conferences. Children up to the age of twelve can be tested for free. From the age of twelve, you must pay the costs yourself.

According to the Ministry of Health, about 61 percent of the 9.4 million people have been vaccinated twice, about 37 percent three times. The prerequisite for the third injection is that the second vaccination has taken place at least five months ago.

At the end of July, Israel became the first country in the world to start administering third vaccinations. The basis of the decision are figures from the Ministry of Health, according to which the effectiveness of vaccination has fallen sharply since early June.

The Israeli teachers’ association strongly criticized the new regulations. From this Sunday, teachers without a Green Pass who do not wish to be tested for the corona virus will be exempt from teaching. Teachers are then not allowed to teach online and receive no salary. “That’s about 50 percent of teachers, or about 80,000,” said Ran Eres, president of the teachers’ association.

The association is calling for a two-month transition period for teachers to receive the third vaccine. Eres criticized the government for communicating the new requirements too quickly. Regular testing is also inconvenient for teachers. The association reserves the right to challenge the settlement in court.

In early September, Israel recorded the highest number of new infections per day since the start of the pandemic, at more than 11,000. Since then, the number of infections has been slowly declining. However, experts still warn of overloading the healthcare system with unvaccinated and critically ill corona patients. According to the Ministry of Health, the vast majority of some 600 critically ill patients recently are not vaccinated.