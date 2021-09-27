Israeli Prime Minister threatens Iran before UN in nuclear dispute

“Words cannot stop the centrifuges,” Israeli Prime Minister Bennett said of Iran’s nuclear program – and calls on the international community to act.

New York (AP) – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett once again threatened Iran in the nuclear conflict outside the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Iran’s nuclear program has “crossed all red lines,” Bennett, who has served as prime minister since the summer, said in his first speech at a general debate at the United Nations in New York. “Iran’s nuclear program has reached a turning point – and so has our tolerance. Words cannot stop the juicers. We will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon. “

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran continues to violate the requirements of the 2015 Vienna Atomic Energy Agreement, which was supposed to prevent it from building an atomic bomb. Tehran says its nuclear program is for civilian use only. Israel and Iran are sworn enemies.

Bennett called on the international community to act together. “If we do this, if we are serious about quitting, if we are using our resources, then we can do it.” On the sidelines of the 76th UN General Debate, which is due to end today, Bennett also met with UN Secretary General António Guterres. “Views on regional developments, including the Middle East peace process,” were exchanged, according to a message from Guterres.