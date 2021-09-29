Israeli settlers attack Palestinian village

(Ramallah) Dozens of Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian village in the West Bank, throwing stones at people, cars and houses and injuring many people, including a child.

Posted on Sep 29, 2021 at 7:58 am

Videos of Tuesday’s attack were released by an Israeli human rights organization. We see shirtless settlers hiding their faces under scarves, throwing stones at houses and vehicles. Israeli soldiers are also seen among the settlers, but none of them appear to be reacting to stop the attack.

The Israeli army declined to comment on the incident as it continues to gather information on the matter.

According to a local Palestinian activist, Sami Hureini, a group of settlers attacked a shepherd near the village of Mufaqara and slaughtered four of his sheep. Then the settlers continued their operation by attacking the rest of the village by attacking the residents with sticks and stones.

A four-year-old toddler, Mohammed Bakr, was hospitalized with a head injury.

The Israeli human rights organization B’Tselem, which released a video of the attack, reported events similar to those of Mr. Hureini.

According to B’Tselem’s version, Israeli soldiers even used tear gas on Palestinian villagers and arrested one of them. The video shows a soldier throwing a tear gas canister at a Palestinian who was filming the attack and then pushing him to the ground.

Approximately 500,000 Jewish settlers occupy the West Bank, an area conquered by Israel during the 1967 conflict that is inhabited by more than 2.5 million Palestinians who claim it to make it the heart of their future state.

In addition to the roughly 120 approved Jewish settlements, more radical settlers set up dozens of outposts in rural areas of the West Bank. The Israeli authorities are reluctant to dismantle these settlements as such operations spark violent clashes between settlers and security forces.

Palestinians and the international community view all settlements as illegal and as obstacles to the peace process.

According to B’Tselem, the settlers involved in the attack came from two outposts in the region called Avigayil and Havat Maon. The region has seen a number of such attacks recently. According to B’Tselem and other defense organizations, the Israeli security forces turn a blind eye to such attacks or side with the aggressors.

For the local Palestinian representative Mohammed Amr, the aim of the attack was to evict the villagers from their land in order to make more space for the settlers.