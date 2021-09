Second day after the legislative elections: First, the Greens and the FDP want to talk to each other. What does this mean for the SPD and the Union? Also: the CDU of Saxony and its criticism by Armin Laschet. The editor-in-chief of “Freie Presse” Torsten Kleditzsch in conversation with Sascha Aurich, deputy editor-in-chief Digitales.