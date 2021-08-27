Italy Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT) Market Is Poised To Expand High CAGR By 2027

Drivers

Due to the lack of competition and a demand for peptide receptor radionuclide therapy in Italy, main players have a lot of opportunities to join the market.

Furthermore, the rising prevalence of cancer in Italy is driving growth of the Italy peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) market. These trends are building opportunities for businesses to concentrate on innovative drug discovery and development. According to a study by the Italian Association of Medical Oncology, around 71,000 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in April 2019.

Request Here PDF Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3139

The valuation of the Italy Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT) market was estimated at US$ 3.6 million in 2019 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.2 percent from 2019 to 2027.

Another trend driving demand development is the rising prevalence of pancreatic cancer, as well as the availability of cancer medication reimbursement.

Over the forecast period, the rising prevalence of pancreatic cancer in Europe is expected to drive growth of the Italy peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) market. According to a survey published by the United European Gastroenterology Society, the number of pancreatic cancer cases in Europe increased by 5% between 1990 and 2016.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is a key player in the development and approval of medicines for rare diseases, also known as “orphan medicines.” In Italy, the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) and pharmaceutical firms negotiate the costs of orphan drugs and compensation by the National Health Service. In Italy, ODs are eligible for a 38 percent reimbursement, which requires peptide receptor radionuclide treatment (PRRT).

Restraints

The high cost of cancer care, which includes diagnosis and surgical treatment, is a significant factor that is likely to limit business development. According to a 2016 survey by the Economist Intelligence Unit Limited, lung cancer care costs have become a financial burden in Italy. The average cost of lung cancer therapy was reported to be around US$ 18.31 billion in 2013.

In Italy, there is currently only one licensed PRRT drug, which is used to treat somatostatin receptor positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs) in adults, including foregut, midgut, and hindgut neuroendocrine tumors. Therefore, a shortage of different drugs is another major factor limiting the market’s expansion.

Furthermore, the market’s growth is likely to be limited by the high cost of care. The medication Lutathera from Novartis costs US$ 99,900 for a complete course of therapy that includes four infusions.

Competitive Landscape

A major company contributing in the Italy peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) market is Novartis International AG.

“Limited Time Offer”

We offer 15% FREE Report customization.

Get This premium report with Instant US$ 2000 discount @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/3139

Contact Us

Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200

Seattle, WA 98154

Phone: US +12067016702 / UK +4402081334027

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com