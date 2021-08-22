Ivermectin is not recommended as a treatment in the United States

The use of ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug particularly used against mange in animals, caused the American health authorities to react. In fact, the latter have advised against the use of this drug as a preventive treatment against the new coronavirus (Covid-19). The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) wrote on Twitter: “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, everyone is stopping now! “.

At least 70% of recent calls are related to this product

The FDA’s response comes after the Mississippi Department of Health discovered an increase in the use of this product among men and women. In fact, consumption of the drug has resulted in numerous food poisoning cases that have been reported to him. Thus, at least 70% of recent calls relate to the consumption of this product in its cattle form. In addition, its consumption is not without consequences as it has several consequences, including: severe hepatitis, neurological disorders, abdominal pain, vomiting, nausea or rashes.

On the other hand, the medicinal product in its form intended for humans must be monitored by a doctor. For the FDA, heavy ivermectin consumption can have serious human health consequences. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also not approved this drug due to insufficient data.

