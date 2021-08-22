Ivermectin is not recommended as a treatment in the United States

Photo of uadmin uadminAugust 22, 2021
0

The use of ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug particularly used against mange in animals, caused the American health authorities to react. In fact, the latter have advised against the use of this drug as a preventive treatment against the new coronavirus (Covid-19). The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) wrote on Twitter: “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, everyone is stopping now! “.

At least 70% of recent calls are related to this product

The FDA’s response comes after the Mississippi Department of Health discovered an increase in the use of this product among men and women. In fact, consumption of the drug has resulted in numerous food poisoning cases that have been reported to him. Thus, at least 70% of recent calls relate to the consumption of this product in its cattle form. In addition, its consumption is not without consequences as it has several consequences, including: severe hepatitis, neurological disorders, abdominal pain, vomiting, nausea or rashes.

On the other hand, the medicinal product in its form intended for humans must be monitored by a doctor. For the FDA, heavy ivermectin consumption can have serious human health consequences. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also not approved this drug due to insufficient data.

View comments

Photo of uadmin uadminAugust 22, 2021
0
Photo of uadmin

uadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Poland | Future of the government uncertain after several votes in parliament

Poland | Future of the government uncertain after several votes in parliament

August 11, 2021
Photo of Turkish firefighters continue to fight forest fires

Turkish firefighters continue to fight forest fires

July 31, 2021
Photo of United States – Afghanistan | Relationships will depend on “Taliban behavior”

United States – Afghanistan | Relationships will depend on “Taliban behavior”

August 17, 2021
Photo of Mexico is suing US arms manufacturers

Mexico is suing US arms manufacturers

August 4, 2021
Back to top button