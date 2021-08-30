IVF-Procedure Market Industry Data, Future Newest Trends And Forecast 2020-2030

IVF-Procedure Market: Introduction

century has witnessed a rise in the number of infertility cases around the world due to an increase in sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy habits such as smoking, consumption of liquor and tobacco, which cause infertility. In vitro Fertilization (IVF) is a widely used approach to deal with infertility. In IVF, mature eggs are collected through ovaries from a donor mother and fertilized by sperm from a donor father in a lab. Subsequently, fertilized eggs (embryos) are transferred to the uterus of a mother where the embryos undergo cell division (mitosis) to produce a blastocyst and develop into a fully mature baby.

One full cycle of IVF takes about three weeks. In this whole procedure, firstly the ovaries are triggered to release the eggs. After the release of eggs, they are collected via injection, which is further followed by collection of semen from the father. When both eggs and semen have been collected, they are fused in vitro. After fertilization, the embryo is collected in a tube and is kept for dividing for different number of cells. After division of some cell types, the embryo is transferred to the mother’s uterus where it undergoes division to form a fully mature baby.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global IVF-Procedure Market

Rise in the median age of first-time motherhood and increase in incidence of infertility due to lifestyle changes are some factors that propel the IVF procedure market. The chances of a woman to become a mother decreases as the median age for first-time motherhood keeps increasing. Consequently, sometimes, women opt for IVF treatments. These are key factors that are expected to drive the IVF procedure market.

Decline in fertility rates, delayed and lower ectopic pregnancies, and an increase in the number of people living a sedentary lifestyle that includes consumption of alcohol and tobacco, which leads to infertility, and growing public awareness about available treatment options for treatment of infertility and technology advancements are major factors that are projected to fuel the IVF procedure market

High cost of IVF procedures and complications associated, low success rate of IVF treatments leading to the birth of a fully mature baby, and lack of insurance coverage for the treatment are key factors that are estimated to hamper the market.

Fresh cycle segment to dominate global IVF procedure market

Based on type of cycle, the global IVF procedure market can be divided into fresh non-donor, frozen non-donor, fresh donor, and frozen donor

The fresh non-donor segment accounted for a prominent share of the market for in-vitro fertilization in 2019 due to the high success rate in the first attempt, as fresh embryo transfers lead to better chances of pregnancy and high birth rates as compared to people who received frozen embryos.

The frozen non-donor segment is likely to expand at a rapid pace in the next few years, as the procedure can be performed even in complicated cases

Fertility clinics segment to expand significantly

Based on end user, the global IVF procedure market can be classified into fertility clinics, hospitals, and surgical centers.

The fertility clinics segment accounted for a notable share, in terms of revenue, of the IVF market. It is likely to dominate the market due to a rise in number of fertility clinics, increase in infertility cases and counseling services offered to couples. Fertility clinics provide some state-of-the-art equipment such as micromanipulation and non-invasive Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags, which contribute to the dominant share held by the segment in the global IVF procedure market.

Asia Pacific to dominate global IVF procedure market

In terms of region, the global IVF procedure market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific accounts for a significant share of the global market, followed by Europe. Increase in median age of first-time motherhood, rise in infertility rates, and increase in incidence of obesity are key factors that help Asia Pacific to dominate the global IVF procedure market.

Europe is expected to follow Asia Pacific, in terms of share of the global IVF procedure market. This can be attributed to increase in obesity rates, rise in age of first-time pregnancy, and decrease in birthrates in Germany.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Market

The global IVF procedure market was highly fragmented in 2019. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

OvaScience

EMD Serono Inc.

Vitrolife AB

Irvine Scientific

Cook Medical Inc

Cooper Surgical Inc

Genea Biomedx

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Progyny, Inc

Boston IVF

