IVF Services Market is Gaining Momentum by key players-Cooper Surgical Inc., Cook Medical Inc, Irvine Scientific.

Global IVF Services Market

IVF (In vitro fertilization) is defined as an assisted reproductive technology that involves retrieving eggs from a woman’s ovaries & fertilizing them with sperm in vitro. The IVF process involves stimulating a woman’s ovulatory, removing an ovum from the woman’s ovaries, & letting sperm fertilize them in a liquid in a laboratory. In-vitro fertilization is widely used treatments to assist couples with infertility problems, which is a prominent factor that drives the IVF services Market growth globally.

The increase in infertility rate as well as the increase in trend of delayed pregnancies are key factors which expected to accelerate the global IVF services market growth over the forecast period. Also, the surge in in-vitro fertility success rate and the increase in disposable income worldwide will positively influence the global IVF services market growth. The growth of IVF services market is fueled by the continuous efforts of the key players & government initiatives to make available better reimbursement policies. Expansion of IVF procedures such as ICSI for treating infertility is expected to propel the market growth.

Furthermore, the availability of genomic testing facilities which enable the prevention of the transfer of genetic disorders during IVF is further anticipated to contribute the market growth. The insurance providers are offering coverage to in-vitro fertilization procedures due to an increase in the number of IVF treatments which expected to boost the global IVF services market growth.

High cost as well as complications associated with in vitro fertility treatment are major restraints expected to hamper the global IVF services market growth over the forecast period. Also, Lack of awareness for IVF in underdeveloped countries may impede the market growth.

Market Segmentation

The Global IVF Services Market is segmented into cycle type such as Fresh IVF Cycles (Non-donor), Donor Egg IVF Cycles, and Thawed IVF Cycles (Non-donor). Further, market is segmented into end user such as Hospitals, Fertility Clinics, Surgical Centres, and Clinical Research Institutes.

Also, the Global IVF Services Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

Europe is expected to hold largest market share in overall IVF services market, owing to factors such as the increase in medical tourism and legal revisions related to IVF techniques. The growing number of people from the United States are travelling to the Czech Republic to avail in-vitro fertility treatments at lower cost. In other hand, the APAC region is accounted for the largest market share in the year 2019, and it is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Due to high population base in countries like China & India, and the growing awareness about in vitro fertility treatments.

Market Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Genea Biomedx, Cooper Surgical Inc., Cook Medical Inc, Irvine Scientific, Vitrolife AB, EMD Serono Inc., OvaScience, Progyny, Inc., Boston IVF, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Cycle Type

Fresh IVF Cycles (Non-donor)

Donor Egg IVF Cycles

Thawed IVF Cycles (Non-donor)

By End User

Hospitals

Fertility Clinics

Surgical Centres

Clinical Research Institutes

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

