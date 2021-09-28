Jamaica or a New Beginning: How Long Can Laschet Hold?

Berlin (dpa) – Embarrassing denier of reality, clearly losing in the elections, who tells Armin Laschet that it’s over? On the second day of the historic union disaster in the federal elections, the commentary situation for the CDU leader is catastrophic.

Even in his own party leadership, the question of whether the heavily-counted chancellor candidate can finally forge a Jamaican coalition with the Greens and the FDP and flee to the Chancellery: “It will be very, very difficult.” In the Union faction, important preparatory work will be laid on Tuesday evening – whether the Union falls into opposition or is still part of the government.

The dynamism of the parties of the Union is immense. Part of the CDU leadership does not believe that Laschet can be quickly removed from his post as party leader. As long as the SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz has not yet formed a government at traffic lights with the Greens and the FDP and there is still a power option for Laschet and the Union, the leader of the party will hardly overthrow it. He has already proven several times how Laschet can fight. Especially since it’s all or nothing for him (again). The Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia had ruled out a return to Düsseldorf in the event of failure in Berlin.

As of noon on Tuesday, new rumors began to circulate in Berlin, in line with the general situation: for example, parts of the CDU wanted CSU chief Markus Söder to play a leading role in possible negotiations in Jamaica so that if successful he can be elected. for the election of the Federal Chancellor, reports the Germany editorial network. According to information from the German News Agency, the CSU regional group says there is no effort to do so, the pressure is coming from some CDU regional groups.

The point is that Söder had already received great support in the Union faction in April in the power struggle with Laschet for the candidacy for the post of chancellor. At that time, many CDU members also spoke on behalf of the Bavarian Prime Minister. Söder also later signaled encouragement from the base of the CDU, even from people he had not even known before. In Munich, the latest rumor keeps ears open. “Thought has charm,” they say.

The parliamentary group was massively reduced to 50 parliamentarians. The leader of the parliamentary group Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU), who plays a special role in the internal balance of power of the Union after the disastrous result of the federal elections, clearly lines up behind Laschet on Tuesday before the first meeting of the parliamentary group – despite all the critics on its performance in the electoral campaign. “Armin Laschet is the party chairman of the CDU, which is why he is a born negotiator,” as is Söder as the leader of the CSU, Brinkhaus stressed.

Next, Brinkhaus insists that the parliamentary group will of course have a say in discussions with the Greens and the FDP. “There can be no polls without the parliamentary group,” he said. And to be on the safe side, he’s already giving Laschet a directive: you enter into such conversations very, very openly and also humbly. “But we won’t take everything either, because of course we want to keep the essence of our brand,” says Brinkhaus.

Background: CDU and CSU leaders fear that Laschet will also throw after the Greens the conservative “silverware” that remained after 16 years under Angela Merkel’s era, to flee to the Chancellery with their help . For example, with the demands of the Greens such as a speed limit of 130 or other symbolic projects that are important to the Greens.

The pressure is great on miner Laschet’s son – it is quite possible that he will continue to increase in the coming days. The Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, known as mediator and reconciler, can however avoid a standoff at the first meeting of the new parliamentary group of the Union.

On Monday, Laschet had suggested that Brinkhaus stay in power for the time being, so to speak. But the power-conscious Brinkhaus insisted on being re-elected for a year as usual. Laschet’s plan was based on the idea that important figures would remain open until the formation of a government was decided: in the opposition, the presidency of the parliamentary group would be the most important function next to the presidency. of the party that the Union must assign.

In the meantime, it looks like it might even amount to a fight vote. Besides Brinkhaus, the names of Jens Spahn, Norbert Röttgen and Friedrich Merz are also involved. Laschet wants to prevent a candidate from fighting – this would only reinforce the image of a torn Union, it is feared. What follows are negotiations between all parties involved, and in the end there is a compromise. Laschet and Söder initially propose the re-election of Brinkhaus by the end of April 2022, he and the opposing potential candidates agree – in the end he will be elected with almost 85%. Even before the meeting of the parliamentary group, he had told reporters somewhat smug that he was very interested in a “smooth start”.

According to participants, Laschet admits at the constitutive meeting of the shrunken parliamentary group that as a leading candidate he also made mistakes himself. He regrets it very much. And he wanted to apologize to those who were affected. Brinkhaus later reported that the whole discussion was very factual, although one or the other disappointed speech was present. But we saw that there was cohesion in the crisis.

And Söder? He withdrew with further counsel against Laschet immediately after the electoral disaster. The powerful Bavarian reacted evasively to the latest rumors about himself on Tuesday as he did months ago, when he regularly smiled at public statements about his ambitions for a chancellor candidate: he has now serving here as party chairman, says Söder. “Everything else is just speculation which I believe has no breeding ground.”

But what’s next? Söder said on Tuesday: “The best chances of becoming Chancellor right now are Olaf Scholz – clearly.” It is important to respect the outcome of the elections. Therefore, he also wanted to congratulate Scholz on the fact that the SPD received the most votes. Such congratulations are not yet known to Laschet.

So first, wait – or maybe not? Either way, Brinkhaus and CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt announced in the evening that the Greens and the FDP would also be proposing “actively” talks again.