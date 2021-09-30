Japan | A predictable candidate who was brought to power by his party’s elite

Liberal Democratic Party leader-elect Fumio Kishida will become prime minister next week

(Tokyo) With the world’s oldest population, rapidly falling birth rates, gigantic national debts – and increasingly devastating natural disasters fueled by climate change – Japan faces deeply rooted challenges that the long-standing party was unable to solve.

However, with the election of a new prime minister on Wednesday, the Liberal Democratic Party chose the candidate who would find the least courageous solutions.

In a second round of leadership elections, the elite elected Fumio Kishida, 64, a die-hard moderate who appeared to ignore the public’s preference for an idiosyncratic candidate. In doing so, the elite anchored a politician who hardly differed from the unpopular incumbent Yoshihide Suga or his predecessor Shinzo Abe, the longest-serving prime minister in Japanese history.

The elders of the party, which practically had a monopoly of power in the decades following World War II, made their choice knowing that with weak political opposition and low turnout, they were unlikely to lose the general election later that year . So the decision was made, largely isolated from voter pressure, for a predictable former foreign minister who had learned to control any desire to deviate from the party’s main program.

Fumio Kishida, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan and the next Prime Minister of Japan

A less popular candidate

“In a way, you ignore the voice of the grassroots to find someone the party leaders are more comfortable with,” commented Jeff Kingston, director of Asian studies at Temple University in Tokyo.

However, choosing a leader who lacks public support runs the risk of backlash that would weaken the party after the election and make Mr Kishida’s job difficult as the country slowly emerges from six months.

Fumio Kishida needs to earn the public’s trust to show he’s not just a party insider, said Kristi Govella, deputy director of the United States’ German Marshall Fund’s Asia program.

If challenges arise, its popularity could fall very quickly as it starts from a relatively modest point of support.

Kristi Govella, Assistant Director of the Asia Program for the United States’ German Marshall Fund

Mr. Kishida was one of four contenders for chief in an unusually close race that ended in a second round against Taro Kono, a loner who was popular with the public and grassroots members for his openness and common sense. Mr Kishida won the second ballot, where the MPs’ ballot papers carried more weight.

Taro Kono, presidential candidate for the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan

He will become prime minister when parliament holds a special session next week, and he will then lead the party to the general election, due in November.

“Mountains of Questions”

In his victory speech on Wednesday, Kishida paid tribute to the challenges he is facing. “We have mountains of important questions to solve for Japan’s future,” he said.

These problems threaten at home and abroad. Mr Kishida is facing mounting tensions in the region, with China becoming increasingly aggressive and North Korea resuming ballistic missile testing. Taiwan is aiming to join a multilateral trade pact that Japan co-negotiated, and Mr Kishida may need to find a way to add the autonomous island to the group without angering China.

As a former foreign minister, Mr Kishida may find it easier to manage his international portfolio.

Most analysts expect Mr. Kishida to maintain a strong relationship with the United States and continue to develop alliances with Australia and India to build a bulwark against China.

But on the home front, he mainly proposes to continue Shinzo Abe’s economic policies, which have failed to eradicate the country’s stagnation. Income inequality is widening as fewer workers benefit from Japan’s famous lifelong employment system – a reality reflected in Mr. Kishida’s campaign promise of a “new capitalism” that encourages corporations to share more profits with middle-class workers.

“Japan’s accumulated debt is growing and the gap between rich and poor is widening,” said Tsuneo Watanabe, a research fellow at the Sasakawa Peace Foundation in Tokyo. “I don’t think even a genius can solve this problem. ”

Regarding the pandemic, Mr Kishida could initially escape some of the pressures that plagued Mr Suga as the adoption of vaccines has picked up and nearly 60% of the population are now vaccinated.

But Mr Kishida has suggested few concrete measures to deal with other issues such as population aging and population decline or climate change.

In a magazine questionnaire, Fumio Kishida said there is a need to “scientifically verify” that human activity is the cause of global warming and said, “I think that is to some extent the case. ”

Approach with the right wing

During the election campaign, Fumio Kishida turned to the right wing of the Liberal Democratic Party, whose power remains despite a minority position in the party.

He had previously earned a reputation for being more accommodating than Mr Abe’s influential right wing, but during the race for the lead he expressed a Hawkish stance toward China. As the parliamentary representative of Hiroshima, Kishida spoke out against nuclear weapons, but spoke out clearly in favor of the restart of the Japanese nuclear power plants, which have been shut down since the triple meltdown of Fukushima 10 years ago.

He also weakened his support for revising a law requiring married couples to have a last name for legal reasons, saying he would not support same-sex marriages, which goes against public opinion but is in line with the views of the party’s conservative elite.

“I think Kishida knows how he won, not by addressing the general public, not by presenting himself as a liberal, but by soliciting support for his rights,” said Tobias Harris, lead researcher at the center for American advances in Washington. “So how this will affect the composition of his cabinet and priorities, and what his party’s platform will look like, means he could be pulled in different directions. ”