Japan Cards and Payments Market Report- Trends, Growth Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2027

The Japan Cards and Payments Market research report presents a detailed assessment of trends affecting industry dynamics with reference to regional terrain and competitive area. The study also sheds light on the challenges facing this industry and provides insight into the opportunities available. In addition, Japan Cards and Payments Market report includes COVID-19 case studies to provide an accurate picture of this business landscape for all industry participants.

Japan Cards and Payments Market Report provides detailed analysis of market trends in Japans cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, credit transfers, and cheques during the review-period (2016-20e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2020e-24f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together RNR research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

– To promote the use of digital payments, the Japanese government ran a point-based reward program called MyNaPoint from September 2020 until March 2021. To participate in the reward program, consumers needed to apply for My Number Card – an ID issued to Japanese citizens using their social security number or tax number. Consumers then needed to link their My Number Card to a digital payment solution, with options including payment cards, digital wallets, and QR code solutions. As part of the campaign, consumers received up to JPY5,000 ($46.01) of points for purchases up to a maximum of JPY20,000 ($184.03), which were added to the linked payment solution.

– To encourage the shift towards electronic payments and boost merchant acceptance, Payments Japan Association announced guidelines for unified technical specifications for code-based payments (including QR codes and barcodes). The association rolled out a common QR code standard called JPQR in September 2019. As of April 2020, 16 QR code-based payment solutions adhered to JPQR standards, including atone, au PAY, Bank Pay, J-Coin Pay, PayPay, LINE Pay, and Rakuten Pay. The JPQR payment solution has been introduced at nearly 12,000 stores in Japan.

– Payment players in Japan are making efforts to drive the uptake of contactless payments in the country. Visa is working with quick-service restaurants, convenience stores, and transit services to enable contactless payments at the POS and drive adoption ahead of the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan in 2021. Visas partner companies are also keen to promote contactless payments. AEON Card is planning to roll out 10 million contactless cards by the end of 2021; over 100,000 cash registers across 16,700 stores will be migrated to support Visas contactless payments. Similarly, 7-Eleven started accepting contactless payments from June 2020. Contactless payments can be made using Visa, Mastercard, JCB, American Express, and Diners Club-issued cards across 20,964 7-Eleven stores. Meanwhile, Nankai Electric Railways, Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, and Visa are planning to introduce contactless payments in select railway stations in 2021.

