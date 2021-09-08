Japan | The ultra-conservative Sanae Takaichi is running for the head of the ruling party

(Tokyo) The ultra-conservative Sanae Takaichi, one of the few prominent politicians in Japan, announced on Wednesday that she was running to succeed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as head of the ruling party in the internal elections scheduled for the end of September.

Posted on Sep 8, 2021 at 12:52 pm

In the heart of “the responsibility to protect Japan and the determination to pave the way for the future, I am giving up my candidacy for the chairmanship of the PLD,” the Liberal Democratic Party, she said during the meeting at a press conference.

Ms. Takaichi, 60, is the second candidate to officially compete to succeed Mr. Suga, who announced last Friday that she would not run again.

The former foreign minister, the moderate Fumio Kishida, 64, put up his candidacy for this for 29 April at the end of August.

Ms. Takaichi is from Nara, western Japan, the former imperial capital, and has held several ministerial posts, including the Office of Internal Affairs and Communications under former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with whom she is close.

This nationalist politician is against Japan’s excuses for its militarist past. She regularly visits the controversial Yasukuni Shinto Shrine in Tokyo, which particularly honors the memory of Japanese officials convicted of war crimes by the Allies after World War II.

Visits to Yasukuni by members of the Japanese government are systematically provoking the anger of China and South Korea.

First elected to the lower house of the Japanese parliament in 1993, she takes conservative positions there: For example, she vehemently rejects the possibility of spouses using different surnames.

According to local media, Mr Abe supports his candidacy, but Ms. Takaichi disagrees, even within the PLD.

In 2016 she threatened to withdraw the broadcasting rights of television channels if reporting was deemed to be politically biased. The United Nations Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression then expressed “serious concern about the fate of independent media in Japan”.

Photographed next to the leader of a Japanese neo-Nazi party in 2011, she later claimed to be a prisoner and denied any political connection with the far right.

As a heavy metal fan, Ms. Takaichi says she admires the famous drummer Yoshiki from music group X Japan, who played the drums himself as a teenager.