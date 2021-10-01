Jihadists | Thirteen arrests related to foiled attacks, Rwanda says

(Kigali) The Rwandan police announced on Friday the arrest of 13 people suspected of planning “terrorist” attacks in the capital Kigali and presented them to the press.

The suspects were arrested with materials to make bombs, including explosives, wires, nails and telephones, the Rwandan National Police said in a statement.

“The investigation found that the terrorist cell was working with the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF),” added the police, referring to a group active in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo in neighboring Rwanda.

The ADF were originally Ugandan Muslim rebels and are now presented as their branch in Central Africa by the jihadist organization Islamic State.

Of the hundreds of armed groups operating in the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the ADF is portrayed as the deadliest.