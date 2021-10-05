Joe Biden in Michigan | Blocking reforms is an “accomplice” to American “decline”

(Washington) To oppose his reforms is to be “an accomplice” to America’s “decline”: Joe Biden raised his tone on Tuesday at a time when his major investment plans are still stalled in Congress.

Posted on Oct 5, 2021 at 12:46 pm Updated at 5:11 pm

Regarding the two parts of his project, an infrastructure plan and a social spending program, he said that “to oppose this investment is to contribute to America’s decline. ”

“These laws are competitiveness versus complacency. Creating opportunities instead of rejecting them. Lead the world or watch the world overtake us, ”said the US president from Howell, Michigan, where he had just attended a union training center.

“Our competitors are not standing around,” he said, noting China, which “now produces more steel in a month than America does in a year,” and which has taken the lead in developing electric cars.

The Democrat, who said he wanted to escape the “noise” of Washington, had chosen a district for his trip where Donald Trump was just ahead of him in the last presidential election.

Joe Biden wants to spend $ 1200 billion on physical infrastructure (roads, bridges, internet …), the most concrete and consensual part of his program that even appeals to some Republican MPs.

But he also wants to reduce the costs of education, childcare and medical care for the elderly, which the conservatives do not want to know about.

The bill for this social component, which was initially announced at $ 3,500 billion, even divides the Democrats, on the one hand the moderates, who consider the amount to be inconsiderate, and on the other hand, officials elected on the left who demand ambitious measures.

These two Joe Biden projects are currently very popular, even if the trustworthiness of the President himself, which has fallen below 50% since the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

In a University of Quinnipiac poll published Tuesday, 62% of respondents said they were in favor of investing in infrastructure (up from 65% in August) and 57% were positive about planned social spending (down from 62% in August). ) to keep even the starting amount, which is $ 3.5 trillion.