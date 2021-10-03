Joe Biden Investments | It is time for a compromise among the Democrats

Joe Biden Investments | It is time for a compromise among the Democrats

(Washington) Following their coup in Congress, the left wing of the Democratic Party showed a conciliatory tone on Sunday, saying it was ready to compromise with the centrists in order to deliver on Joe Biden’s promise of massive investments.

Posted on Oct 3, 2021 at 1:20 pm

Charlotte PLANTIVE Agence France-Presse

However, the discussions will be long and risky for the American president, who wants to spend gigantic sums to modernize both the infrastructure and the welfare state of the country.

“We are working on what is probably the most important legal instrument since the New Deal,” remarked Senator Bernie Sanders, figure of the American left, on Sunday, referring to the massive investment plan that was decided in 1930 to leave the United States during the Great Depression .

“It’s huge and we’re not going to make it overnight,” he added on NBC. “The question is can the Democrats get together, and I think so. ”

Congress operates on two different levels that are at the heart of Joe Biden’s agenda.

The first, which also enjoys widespread support among Republicans, plans to invest $ 1.2 trillion in roads, bridges, schools and the country’s Internet.

Even though they are in favor of this spending, the left-wing Democrats refused to vote this week for lack of guarantees in order to see the other aspect of the promised social and environmental investments successful as well.

Your goal? Put pressure on some moderate Democratic senators, whose votes will be essential to pass these reforms, but who are now hesitant to face the bill: $ 3,500 billion.

One of these elected officials, Kyrsten Sinema, condemned Saturday as a “useless coup” and “inexcusable” on the part of his colleagues.

“Starting point”

After this showdown, it is now time for compromise within the party.

According to Bernie Sanders, his Senate colleague Joe Manchin, one of the top refractors, is ready to approve spending on the order of $ 1.5 trillion, “a good place to start.”

PHOTO J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE, AP

Joe Manchin

Without revealing what would be an acceptable amount for them, elected representatives of the left explained on Sunday how they would try to ease the bill.

“One of the ideas that are floating around is that certain expenses could be funded over five years instead of ten,” said Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive movement figure.

“We will find an agreement,” the young Democratic star continued optimistically at CBS, emphasizing that certain expenses are non-negotiable – especially in the area of ​​the fight against global warming.

“We will also look at the smaller measures to see if they all have to be in the text,” added her colleague Pramila Jayapal. “It should also take away a considerable amount. ”

It will be necessary for her to proceed with caution so as not to “lose any of the 50 Democratic senators on the way,” the party has no vote reserves in the upper house.

“Artificially”

Given the size of the task, everyone refused to commit to the likely duration of the talks, putting the October 31 goal of putting the Infrastructure Bill to a vote, mentioned on Saturday by House Democratic President Nancy Pelosi, into perspective.

“We will not set an artificial deadline,” said Presidential Advisor Cedric Richmond in particular in an interview with Fox News. “We are interested in being successful. ”

The day before, Joe Biden, who plays a lot in these subjects, promised to tour the country and “work hard” to gather his troops and pass these mega-investment plans. “I think I can do it …”

Its work doesn’t stop there: these negotiations are on top of the even more urgent negotiations to raise the debt ceiling – a budgetary process that has long been considered a technical detail but is now caught in partisan divisions.

If this cap is not increased or suspended by October 18, the United States could default on the markets, an unprecedented situation with unforeseeable consequences.