Joe Biden speaks to Xi Jinping on the phone

(Washington) US President Joe Biden met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for the first time in seven months on Thursday to ensure that the “competition” between their two countries does not turn into a “conflict,” the white said House with.

Posted on Sep 9, 2021 at 10:28 pm Updated at 10:35 pm

During the interview, Mr Biden conveyed the message that the United States wanted to ensure “that the momentum remains competitive and that we do not have a situation in the future where we get into unforeseen conflict,” a senior US government official told reporters.

This is the first telephone interview between the two leaders since February. Mr Biden had recently succeeded Donald Trump and had telephoned the Chinese President for two hours.

Relations between Washington and Beijing went through a difficult period under Mr Trump that sparked a trade war between the two leading world powers.

While the Biden administration defends multilateralism and calls for an end to the former Republican president’s “America First” policies, it has maintained tariffs and remains tough on other issues relating to its relationship with Beijing.

But according to the White House, the diplomatic stalemate is untenable and potentially dangerous.

“We are in favor of tough competition, but we do not want this competition to degenerate into conflict,” said the high-ranking official on condition of anonymity.

The purpose of the phone call was to put in place safety precautions so that the relationship would be “managed responsibly,” so that “we can really achieve a stable situation between the United States and China,” he added.