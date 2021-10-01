Joe Biden will defend his major reforms with the elected Democrats

(Washington) Leadership of the Capitol: While parliamentary discussions about his major reforms have stalled, Joe Biden will attempt on Friday to get all of the elected Democrats together, which will not be an easy task.

Aurélia END Agence France-Presse

The American president has to leave the White House in the afternoon to attend a meeting of elected representatives of his camp in the House of Representatives.

Joe Biden, a well-known owl-yore, turned off the lights in the Oval Office later than usual Thursday in hopes of a final vote on one of his large projects, a massive investment in U.S. infrastructure.

Unfortunately, the too divided democratic parliamentarians decided not to do so. However, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement that “we are closer than ever to an agreement.”

The Democrats therefore resumed their discussions on Friday in order to avoid the parliamentary sinking of the President’s major projects.

Joe Biden has promised to “rebuild America better” after the pandemic and in the face of climate change. He wants to renovate the physical infrastructure and rebuild the social architecture.

The former senator, whose popularity has waned since the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and who is trying to get the population enthusiastic about his reforms, has to play a parliamentary multi-gang billiards.

On the one hand, there is high investment in roads, bridges, electricity grids, which are more likely to be supported by mutual agreement by several elected Republicans and, on paper, by the Democrats.

And on the other hand there is a gigantic program of social (education, health, childcare) and environmental expenditure that the conservatives do not want to hear about and that divides the democratic camp.

Their still uncertain amount was initially announced at $ 3.5 trillion.

The relationship between the two is the subject of negotiations that are certainly incomprehensible to the general public.

“Assistance”

Progressive Democrats refuse to vote on infrastructure without guarantees of social spending. Their argument: The Middle Democrats, once the bridges and roads are funded, would like to postpone a vote on this other component to the Greek calendar.

For some Middle Democrats – the most prominent being Senator Joe Manchin and Senator Kyrsten Sinema – the question is how much they want to be cut by tax hikes and how much they want rich and multinational corporations to pay for tax hikes.

But beyond this haggling, the debate revolves around the philosophy of the Biden Project, which aims to make America of the 21st century a role model for prosperity and stability vis-à-vis China.

For these centrist Democrats, and for the Republican camp as a whole, the state, even with the best of intentions, should not encroach too much on American privacy.

Joe Manchin has therefore publicly stated that he is against the development of an “assistance mentality” in a society where the cost of education, health or loss of income has historically been of individual resilience and even charity.

Meanwhile, the leftmost MPs, led by Senator Bernie Sanders, have an urgent need to correct the gaping inequalities.

And in the middle is Joe Biden trying the synthesis by repeating “I am a capitalist” at will, but also that there is a need to support the working middle class.

However, when the Democrats control Congress, their Senate majority is so small that defection is impossible. Not to mention, in a little over a year, they will very likely lose it in the midterm elections.

To further complicate matters, the Republicans who are rubbing their hands in the face of this internal war want the Democrats to be left to their own devices, again at the expense of tortuous parliamentary maneuvers to get the blame before the 18th “.

This budgetary process, long thought to be technical but now trapped in partisan divisions, must prevent the United States from defaulting with unforeseeable consequences.