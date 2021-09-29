Joe Biden’s close adviser in Egypt to discuss Libya

(Cairo) Joe Biden’s national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, spoke to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi on Wednesday for elections in Libya, a country torn by power struggles according to the Egyptian presidency.

Posted on Sep 29, 2021 at 10:27 am

Cairo, a great ally of the United States in the Middle East, has established itself as a major player on the regional stage, on the Palestinian issue as well as that of neighboring Libya, which has been plagued by bloody since the overthrow of Muammar al-Gaddafi in 2011 Violence.

Egypt recently received a visit from the strong man of Eastern Libya, Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the head of the self-proclaimed Libyan National Army (ANL) and a potential presidential candidate running for Sept.

Cairo has pleaded each time for parliamentary and presidential elections to be held on schedule to hasten the return to stability while Libyans are caught between rival powers from East and West and their country’s various international actors.

MM. Sullivan and Sisi spoke of “organizing elections” in Libya, “withdrawing foreign troops and mercenaries” and “uniting the armed forces” of that country, Sissi’s spokesman Bassam Radi reported in a press release.

The Libyan elections are currently under threat as Parliament President Aguila Saleh ratified a controversial electoral law in favor of General Haftar, while Parliament in Tobruk (East) passed a motion of no confidence in the government.

MM. Sissi and Sullivan also addressed the delicate subject of the Renaissance Grand Dam, a mega-project causing rioting in the Nile-traversed countries over which Ethiopia and Egypt are dragged with daggers.

For its part, the White House indicated that Mr. Sullivan would repeat “the importance of human rights” in Cairo, regularly on the subject of freedoms, after Washington recently conditionally released about 10% of its military aid to Egypt to announce “specific measures related to human rights ”.