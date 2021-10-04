Joe Biden’s Stimulus Plan | Senator Sinema followed by protesters to the toilet

(Washington) A centrist Democratic senator who played a pivotal role in negotiating Joe Biden’s gigantic investment program was outraged on Monday that protesters were being pursued further left into the toilets, a sign of the divisions the party is running through American President.

Posted on Oct 4, 2021 at 4:31 pm

Kyrsten Sinema has represented Arizona in the US Congress since 2019, having previously won a Republican seat for almost 25 years.

At 45, she played a key role in the negotiations between Democrats and Republicans to get the Senate green light in August on the historic plan to invest $ 1.2 trillion in infrastructure.

But the Senator rejects the originally set amount for the other part of the Biden plans: $ 3,500 billion are to fundamentally reform the American social structure and combat climate change. This amount is being negotiated in both chambers.

This position was criticized by a small group of demonstrators from the organization “Lucha” their Sunday in the halls of Arizona State University, where they teach.

“We want to talk to you”, it says in a voice over to a video uploaded by Lucha.

“I’m going,” the senator replied calmly. These will be his only words in a breathtaking series.

Because the demonstrators then follow the senator into the toilets without filming as she locks herself in a cubicle while we hear the sound of the toilet being flushed and the students come out to wash their hands.

Finally, Kyrsten Sinema comes out in silence and washes his hands while a demonstrator stands nearby and says, “I need you to support the workers. ”

“Yesterday’s behavior is not a legitimate demonstration,” denounced the senator on Monday and assessed it as “absolutely inappropriate”.

Another centrist Democrat, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, was recently attacked by protesters in kayaks near his Washington barge.

After emphasizing that these two senators were blocking the progress of his grand plans, Joe Biden was questioned about these methods on Monday.

“These are not appropriate tactics, but it happens to everyone,” he replied. “It’s part of the process. ”

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki came out harshly afterwards, saying it was “unacceptable” that Senator Sinema was being persecuted to the bathroom.