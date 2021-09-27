John Hinckley Jr. | The man who tried to kill Ronald Reagan only to be completely free soon

(Washington) John Hinckley Jr., who tried to kill United States President Ronald Reagan in 1981 to impress actress Jodie Foster, could be completely free by June 2022.

Posted on Sep 27, 2021 at 2:24 pm

According to court records, a federal judge on Monday ratified an agreement between the Justice Department and Mr Hinckley, who was released from a mental hospital in 2016 after 30 years of internment.

The rules of his judicial review will be completely overturned in nine months, on condition that he continues to respect them and remain “spiritually stable,” Judge Paul Friedman said during a hearing reported in the American media.

Mr. Hinckley, now 66, shot and killed the US President outside the Washington Hilton Hotel on March 30, 1981. He said he wanted to impress actress Jodie Foster, who he saw in the movie Taxi Driver.

He had been declared criminally irresponsible by the courts.

One of his bullets ricocheted off the presidential armored sedan and hit Ronald Reagan in the chest, going very close to the heart.

Three other people were injured, including James Brady, the then White House spokesman, who remained partially paralyzed and had language problems.