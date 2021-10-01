Judge Brett Kavanaugh has COVID-19 but is asymptomatic

(Washington) The Supreme Court announced that Judge Brett Kavanaugh will test positive for COVID-19.

Posted on Oct 1, 2021 at 10:50 am

The High Court said in a press release Friday that Judge Kavanaugh had no symptoms and had been fully vaccinated since January.

Judge Kavanaugh underwent a routine coronavirus test ahead of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s inauguration ceremony scheduled for today. The Supreme Court said Judge Kavanaugh’s wife and daughters were also fully vaccinated and tested negative on Thursday.

Neither Judge Kavanaugh nor his wife will attend the ceremony, the statement said.

The new court session begins Monday and judges are returning to the courtroom to hear arguments after an 18-month absence due to the pandemic. So far they had heard the pleading over the phone.