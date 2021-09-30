Judgment awaited against Sarkozy pending trial of campaign costs

The excessive spending devoted to Nicolas Sarkozy’s re-election campaign would have been concealed in 2012. Today, a Paris court delivers a verdict. The defense demands an acquittal, the prosecution a prison sentence.

Paris (AP) – In the Paris trial against former French President Nicolas Sarkozy for allegedly excessive election campaign costs, a judgment is expected today. The court is expected to announce the decision in the morning.

Sarkozy, 66, faces up to a year in prison and a fine during the trial. The defense demanded the acquittal of the curator, who led the Élysée from 2007 to 2012.

Prosecutors accuse Sarkozy of illegally financing the failed campaign for his re-election in 2012. In France, election campaign expenses are capped in order to create more equal opportunities between candidates. The ceiling authorized at the time was 22.5 million euros. In fact, Sarkozy’s team would have spent at least 42.8 million.

In order to cover the overspending, the spending would have been camouflaged by a system of fictitious invoices from his UMP party – now renamed Les Républicains. According to the media, Sarkozy is not accused of having created the system of fictitious accounts; He allegedly ignored two warnings from accountants.

Besides Sarkozy, 13 people are tried on suspicion of fraud and complicity. Jérôme Lavrilleux, former vice-president of the electoral campaign, is one of them. Sarkozy had personally denied the allegations in court, saying the election campaign had not been financially overwhelmed. The conservative lost to his socialist challenger François Hollande in 2012.

French justice is also investigating Sarkozy for alleged payments by Libya for its 2007 election campaign. In another case, Sarkozy was sentenced in March to three years in prison, two of which were suspended, for corruption and illicit influence. He announced that he would appeal.

No president of the Fifth French Republic, founded in 1958, has been so severely punished. “Sarko,” as he is often called in the country, has turned his back on politics but continues to pull many strings in the background and is considered influential.