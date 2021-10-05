Julian Assange victim of an American “vendetta”?

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is the victim of an abusive legal process fueled by the US government’s thirst for revenge and must be released immediately, pleading Reporters Without Borders (RSF), repeating the revelations of a powerful journalistic investigation by Yahoo News.

The investigation in question suggests that American intelligence agencies were desperate to deal with the controversial activist and weighed heavily on the decision of the administration of ex-President Donald Trump to demand his extradition to Greater Brittany, where he is currently detained.

“It reinforces the idea that it is a campaign of revenge,” pleads Rebecca Vincent, RSF representative, who calls on current President Joe Biden to take the opportunity to abandon the continuation of the case in this case.

Yahoo News reported a few days ago that the CIA, led by Mike Pompeo, was working on various scenarios in 2017 to kidnap Julian Assange, who five years earlier had sought refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in London to avoid allegations of sexual assault. The possibility of having him murdered was also briefly mentioned.

The secret services feared that Russia was trying to kidnap the leader of WikiLeaks and were also planning various interventions, including an armed clash between secret agents around the embassy, ​​should Moscow decide to do so.

Mike Pompeo, who left the CIA in 2018 to become Secretary of State, was apparently angry that Julian Assange and WikiLeaks had posted confidential information about the CIA’s hacking program.

Mike Pompeo, Former Secretary of State and CIA Leader, in July 2018

In a public speech in April 2017, the agency’s director said the organization should be viewed as a “hostile foreign intelligence service,” a legal description that aims to give agency staff maximum freedom of action.

Significant measures have been taken to monitor the activities of WikiLeaks core members. According to Yahoo News, the kidnapping and even assassination plans against Julian Assange were subsequently hatched.

The US Department of Justice has been advised that the activist’s indictment must be moved quickly so that his abduction does not take place in a complete legal vacuum.

The scenario never materialized, but an indictment was actually drafted. It became public after Ecuador decided in 2019 to allow British police to arrest Julian Assange.

Up to 175 years in prison

The activist is not criticized for his role in disseminating information about cyber hacking. The charges, which could earn him up to 175 years in prison, instead relate to his role in obtaining sensitive documents about US military actions in Iraq and Afghanistan by former soldier Chelsea Manning in 2010 and hundreds of thousands of diplomatic cables subsequently sent by WikiLeaks were published.

Ms. Vincent notes that these leaks deeply embarrassed and shocked the administration of Barack Obama, who abandoned the prosecution of Julian Assange after concluding that his actions were protected by constitutional provisions ensuring freedom of the press be.

Donald Trump, who was delighted in the 2016 election campaign that WikiLeaks distributed stolen emails to the team of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, quickly hardened his stance after his tenure together with Mike Pompeo.

In early 2021, a British judge rejected the US extradition request, ruling that Julian Assange was suffering from depression and was at risk of suicide if he was retried to the United States.

However, she supported the merits of the American requests, arguing that the defendant in his interactions with Chelsea Manning could not “be relieved of all criminal responsibility just because he claims to have acted as a journalist”.

The US Department of Justice appeal is due to be negotiated in late October.

According to Vincent, Yahoo News ‘revelations regarding the CIA’s plans for Julian Assange could complicate the United States’ task as it tries to convince the judge that if the activist is extradited and detained for prolonged periods, he will be protected from abuse United States.

The only way to ensure his safety is to regain his freedom now.

Reporters Without Borders representative Rebecca Vincent on Julian Assange

Britain’s leading journalists’ organization agrees and, in view of the latest revelations, is calling for the US appeal to be rejected “without further delay”.

Daniel Ellsberg, who is behind the publication of the Pentagon papers on the Vietnam War, has also defended himself for Julian Assange in the past few days, stating that the “criminal” actions of the American secret services justified his immediate release.