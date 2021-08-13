July 2021 was the hottest month in history

In July 2021, the world broke an important record. July was the hottest month on Earth on record, according to data released Friday by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency (NOAA). According to the agency, this is an “unenviable distinction” that could heighten anxiety about climate change. “In this case, first place is the worst place to be,” NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad said in a statement.

“July is typically the hottest month of the year in the world, but July 2021 surpassed itself as July and the hottest months on record,” the statement said. He said the record “adds to the disturbing and disturbing path that climate change has charted for the world.” The combined global ocean and land surface temperature was 0.93 ° C (1.67 ° F) above average, according to NOAA, making July the hottest month since it began to keep records for 142 years.

Europe recorded its second hottest month

The combined temperature last month was 0.02 ° F, higher than the previous record set in July 2016, which was later equalized in 2019 and 2020, NOAA said. In the Northern Hemisphere, land surface temperature was the highest on record in July: 2.77 ° F above average, beating the previous record set in 2012. Asia experienced its hottest July on record and Europe recorded its hottest July. second hottest month, NOAA added.

“Code red for humanity”

NOAA’s press release included a collage of photos showing the disastrous effects of climate change, including floods, heat waves, droughts, hurricanes, and wildfires. The announcement comes four days after the United Nations released an alarming report on the urgent threat of climate change.

The effects of climate change have been altering the planet in “unprecedented” ways for thousands of years, in some cases hundreds of thousands of years, according to the report. The UN Secretary General, António Guterres, called the results a “code red for humanity”, saying that “the alarm bells are deaf and the evidence is irrefutable.”

