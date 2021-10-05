Justice is concerned about the safety of teachers

(Washington) The US attorney general condemned the growing threats to teachers across the country on Monday after several videos were posted of parents violently protesting vaccination requirements or wearing masks.

“In the past few months there has been a worrying increase in forms of harassment, intimidation, threats or violence,” Merrick Garland said in a statement to his government and the FBI.

“Threats against our officials are not only illegal, they contradict the inner values ​​of our nation,” he complained.

The minister did not specify what caused the rise in attacks.

However, in the past few months there have been dozens of incidents across the country where angry parents resisted the obligation to put masks on their children or have them vaccinated.

Indeed, wearing masks and vaccinations have become political issues that divide many Americans. Some Republican governors, such as those of Texas or Florida, even wanted to introduce a ban on masking requirements in their states and invoke the protection of inviolable individual freedoms.

Very heated – sometimes violent – debates about how to teach racism also enliven the United States.

Last week, the National School Boards Association, a large organization of education professionals, called on President Biden to intervene, citing an increase in threats.

“America’s public schools and their faculties are under immediate threat,” she warned in a letter, asking for “law enforcement help” to address the issue.

In view of the situation, the Association of American School Heads had also sounded the alarm bells a few days earlier.