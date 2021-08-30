K8s Market Size 2021 by Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2027 Research Report I Top key players-1&1 IONOS Cloud,Apprenda,AWS,Cisco Systems,Google,Hewlett Packard Enterprise,IBM,Kublr,Microsoft,NetApp,Nutanix& Others

The most recent study on the K8s Market gives a comprehensive overview as well as an exact market size. The research is based on current and historical trends, market development, and business tactics employed by industry leaders and newcomers to the market. In addition, the report contains an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets, as well as a breakdown of market size at the national level, to identify possible gaps and opportunities and to better understand the market state, development activity, value, and growth patterns.

Top key players: 1&1 IONOS Cloud,Apprenda,AWS,Cisco Systems,Google,Hewlett Packard Enterprise,IBM,Kublr,Microsoft,NetApp,Nutanix,Oracle,Red Hat,VMware,Huawei Technologies.

Kubernetes or K8s is an open-source container orchestration system for automating the deployment, scaling, and administration of computer applications. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation now maintains it, which was initially designed by Google. Kubernetes is a network security platform that combines classic network technology with a contemporary cloud-native approach. Container security is also defined as a specialized set of security technologies used to ensure that container safety features, such as infrastructure protection, supply chain, software, and runtime, operate as intended. Kubernetes are also made up of numerous layers of files called container images. The container images serve as a collection of instructions for constructing a docker container, such as a temple, which is similar to a snapshot in a virtual machine.

K8s Market, By Type: Cloud Hosted Kubernetes, Managed Kubernetes, Enterprise Kubernetes Platforms

K8s Market, By Application:Telecom, IT, Service company, Others

During the forecast time frame, North America is expected to develop at the fastest rate. North America, specifically the United States, continues to be a major player in the worldwide Kubernetes or K8s market. The country’s major organizations and government institutions are heavily investing in technology. For example, Iron Bank in the United States has given accreditation to the StackRox Kubernetes platform, allowing federal agencies to quickly build and use applications in a more secure manner, which is expected to boost the container security market across the area.

