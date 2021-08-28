Kabul airport location remains extremely dangerous | Free press

Kabul / Washington (dpa) – Amid new security warnings from the United States, the Taliban have reportedly brought several gates to the airport in Kabul, the Afghan capital, under their control.

One of its representatives told the dpa that the United States had handed over “two or three” airport entrances to the Islamists on Saturday evening. The US Department of Defense initially vehemently and unhesitatingly denied reports of such a transfer. Meanwhile, thousands of people were evacuated from Kabul by the last trains of the US evacuation mission.

Warning of new attacks

After the attack at the airport killing dozens – including 13 American soldiers – the American embassy there again warned of possible attacks. US citizens have to exit some gates immediately or do not even have to go to the airport due to the dangerous situation. Even before Thursday’s bombing, in which, according to US reports, an Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia suicide bomber blew himself up at a door, the United States had issued a warning to this effect. After the loud explosion, several riflemen opened fire.

The US military responded to the serious terrorist attack with a retaliatory attack. The “unmanned airstrike” – mainly attacks with remote controlled drones – in Nangarhar province targeted “a planner” from the branch of ISIS known as Isis-K, the US Central Command said. . “At the first signs, we killed the target,” said spokesperson Bil Urban. It is still unclear whether the victim was directly involved in the attack. US President Joe Biden vowed revenge after the IS attack.

Last rescue flights

Once the Bundeswehr and other allies completed their evacuation mission, US military rescue flights also entered the last trains. About 6,800 people were evacuated from Kabul within 24 hours, as the White House announced on Saturday. Since mid-August, the United States and its partners have transported a total of approximately 112,000 people. About 20,500 evacuees landed at Ramstein Air Base in Rhineland-Palatinate on Saturday.

The Bundeswehr also withdrew its ambulance plane from Tashkent in Uzbekistan, which was still stationed there for a possible rescue of the wounded from Kabul. The dpa learned about it from the Bundeswehr. An A400M transport vehicle also left for Germany with equipment on board. The Bundeswehr ended its airlift on Thursday, France and Spain on Friday. British troops were to follow over the weekend.

The US military wants to withdraw its 5,000 troops from the airport in the Afghan capital by Tuesday. This will end the evacuation mission for Western citizens and former Afghan employees of foreign troops and installations. The military is expected to bring people to safety until Tuesday, but the number of evacuees will decline due to the simultaneous withdrawal of troops and equipment.

Germany hopes that people seeking protection will be able to leave the country with civilian planes in the future. Apparently around 300 Germans and over 10,000 Afghans are still waiting to leave for Germany. The commander of the German evacuation operation, Jens Arlt, did not dare to predict Friday evening when the Kabul airport will again be able to accommodate civilian planes. The civilian part of the south side of the airport had been destroyed, said the brigadier general after his return to Germany.

Power relations are unclear

There was some confusion as to the exact balance of power at the airport. Users close to the Taliban posted images on Twitter purporting to show the Taliban forces in the civilian part of the airport, that is, on the premises of the airport. It is not known when the photos were taken. Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said on Saturday evening that the Taliban was not in control of the airport, its parts or its gates.

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation into the gunshot wounds of a German who was shot dead on his way to the airport. A spokesman for the Federal Prosecutor’s Office in Karlsruhe said there was a first suspicion of membership of a terrorist organization involved in offenses involving dangerous bodily harm. The situation around the airport has been chaotic and extremely dangerous since the Taliban came to power.

It is still unclear whether women can continue to practice their profession under the Taliban regime. So far, the Taliban have only made specific statements in the areas of education and health. On Friday evening, Taliban spokesman Sabiullah Mujahid tweeted that there was nothing to stand in the way of women’s work in the public health sector. The Ministry of Health is ordering all employees in Kabul and the provinces to return to their workplaces.

Merkel and Johnson are on the phone

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday called for calls for international efforts to prevent a humanitarian crisis in the country. As emerges from a communication from the government in London, the two men also pledged to work together to implement the roadmap for dealing with a future government in Kabul discussed at the meeting of heads of state and of G7 government earlier this week.

In addition to political instability, a persistent drought makes the situation in the country even more difficult. The World Food Organization (FAO) has called on the world community to increase humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.