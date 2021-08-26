Kabul Airport | UK warns of “terrorist threat”

(Paris) The UK advised its nationals late Wednesday not to travel to Kabul airport to be evacuated from the country and warned them of the high risk of a “terrorist attack”.

Posted on Aug 25, 2021 at 9:42 pm

“Do not drive to Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,” the Foreign and Commonwealth Office wrote on its website.

“There is a high and permanent threat of terrorism,” he emphasizes, while thousands of Afghans are still crowding in front of the airport gates in the hope of fleeing the country that has fallen into the hands of the Taliban.

“Once in the area of ​​the airport, leave it in a safe place and wait for further instructions,” added British diplomacy. “If there is another way you can safely leave Afghanistan, do so now.”

The Taliban have promised to keep the Americans and Afghans “in danger” in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of American forces after August 31, the head of American diplomacy Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

“The Taliban have made public and private commitments to enable Americans, other foreigners and vulnerable Afghans to travel safely after August 31,” he said at the meeting at a press conference in Washington.

At least eight people have died in the chaos at the airport in the past few days.

Belgium announced on Wednesday evening that it had ended its evacuation operations from Kabul Airport a few days before the withdrawal of American troops securing the site.