Kabul Airport | Washington and its allies warn of “terrorist threat”

(Washington) The United States and several of its allies have advised the thousands of people who tried to enter the premises of Kabul Airport to evacuate in order to leave the area, with the United Kingdom and Australia posing a “high terrorist threat” cited.

Posted on Aug 25, 2021 at 9:42 pm Updated at 10:26 pm

“Do not go to Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,” the British Foreign Office wrote on its website late Wednesday evening.

“There is a high and permanent threat of terrorist attacks,” he said, while thousands of Afghans are still gathered outside the gates of the airport in hopes of fleeing the fallen country.

“Once in the area of ​​the airport, leave it in a safe place and wait for further instructions,” added British diplomacy. “If there is another way you can safely leave Afghanistan, do so now.”

The warnings were unusually precise: people “currently at the Abbey, East and North entrances should leave immediately,” said the State Department, speaking of “security threats” without further clarification.

For its part, the Australian Foreign Ministry spoke of a “very high risk of terrorism”. Like London, Australia advised not to go to the airport and advised them to move to a safe place and wait for more information.

The Taliban have promised to leave the Americans and Afghans “in danger” in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of American troops after August 31, the head of American diplomacy Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

“The Taliban have made public and private commitments to enable Americans, other foreigners and vulnerable Afghans to travel safely after August 31,” he said at the meeting at a press conference in Washington.

At least eight people have died in the chaos at the airport in the past few days.

Belgium announced on Wednesday evening that it had ended its evacuation operations from Kabul Airport a few days before the withdrawal of American troops securing the site.