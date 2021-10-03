Kabul bombing killed and injured |

Photo of uadmin uadminOctober 3, 2021
2

A bomb explodes during a memorial service attended by high-ranking Taliban. This is the first such attack in Kabul.

Kabul (AP) – At least five civilians were killed in a bomb attack in the Afghan capital Kabul near the memorial service for the mother of a senior Taliban official. Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman Kari Said Chosti told dpa.

Three suspects were arrested after Sunday’s attack near the door of the famous Eidgah Mosque. Other reports said there were at least twelve dead and more than 32 injured. The Taliban have recently tried to minimize the death toll in their own ranks.

The exact nature of the explosion was initially unclear. In addition, no one initially claimed responsibility for the attack. More recently, however, rival Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia announced that it had carried out a series of attacks against the Taliban.

Lead the Taliban as a target

Senior Taliban spokesperson Sabihullah Mujahid, whose mother was buried, himself reported on the blast. He too spoke of the dead and wounded without giving a number. The aim of the attack was a gathering of people. Several influential members of the Islamists are said to have attended the funeral. It was the first bomb explosion in Kabul targeting an event organized by high-ranking Taliban.

Taliban Islamist militants quickly conquered large parts of the country after the withdrawal of international troops from NATO, especially the US military. They entered the capital without a fight on August 15 and have been in power ever since. Former President Ashraf Ghani had previously fled the country. The Taliban had ruled large parts of the country from 1996 until the US-led intervention in 2001.

Photo of uadmin uadminOctober 3, 2021
2
Photo of uadmin

uadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Attacks of November 13th | How do you prepare for a marathon test? The previous Charlie Hebdo

Attacks of November 13th | How do you prepare for a marathon test? The previous Charlie Hebdo

September 2, 2021
Photo of Afghanistan | The Americans are gone, the Taliban must rule now

Afghanistan | The Americans are gone, the Taliban must rule now

September 1, 2021
Photo of Trial: arrest warrant against the ex-secretary of the fugitive concentration camp |

Trial: arrest warrant against the ex-secretary of the fugitive concentration camp |

September 30, 2021
Photo of Earthquake in Haiti | Joe Biden is “sad” and offers his support to the country

Earthquake in Haiti | Joe Biden is “sad” and offers his support to the country

August 14, 2021
Back to top button