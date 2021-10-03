Kabul bombing killed and injured

A bomb explodes during a memorial service attended by high-ranking Taliban. This is the first such attack in Kabul.

Kabul (AP) – At least five civilians were killed in a bomb attack in the Afghan capital Kabul near the memorial service for the mother of a senior Taliban official. Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman Kari Said Chosti told dpa.

Three suspects were arrested after Sunday’s attack near the door of the famous Eidgah Mosque. Other reports said there were at least twelve dead and more than 32 injured. The Taliban have recently tried to minimize the death toll in their own ranks.

The exact nature of the explosion was initially unclear. In addition, no one initially claimed responsibility for the attack. More recently, however, rival Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia announced that it had carried out a series of attacks against the Taliban.

Lead the Taliban as a target

Senior Taliban spokesperson Sabihullah Mujahid, whose mother was buried, himself reported on the blast. He too spoke of the dead and wounded without giving a number. The aim of the attack was a gathering of people. Several influential members of the Islamists are said to have attended the funeral. It was the first bomb explosion in Kabul targeting an event organized by high-ranking Taliban.

Taliban Islamist militants quickly conquered large parts of the country after the withdrawal of international troops from NATO, especially the US military. They entered the capital without a fight on August 15 and have been in power ever since. Former President Ashraf Ghani had previously fled the country. The Taliban had ruled large parts of the country from 1996 until the US-led intervention in 2001.