Kabul | USA investigates possible civilian victims after strike

(Washington) The United States is investigating possible civilian casualties in the air strike that destroyed a car laden with explosives in the Afghan capital, Kabul, a spokesman for the US Army Central Command (Centcom) said Sunday.

Posted on Aug 29, 2021 at 8:59 pm

“We are aware that civilian casualties were reported following our attack on a vehicle in Kabul today,” Centcom spokesman Captain Bill Urban said in a statement.

“We are still evaluating the results of this strike, which we know poses an imminent threat from IS-K. has suppressed [l’État islamique au Khorasan] against the airport, ”Centcom continued, referring to the terrorist group that claimed responsibility for the attack on Thursday.

Before the release of this statement, the American broadcaster CNN had announced that nine family members, including six children, were killed in the strike on Sunday in the overcrowded capital, where thousands of Afghans are still trying to flee the Taliban.

AFP was unable to confirm this figure, but local media also reported civilian casualties.

“We know that there were large and powerful explosions as a result of the destruction of the vehicle, which indicated the presence of a large amount of explosive material inside, which may have caused additional losses,” he said. “It is not clear what happened and we are investigating further. ”

“We would be deeply saddened by any loss of innocent lives,” he added.

The United States carried out an air strike on Sunday, days after a suicide attack on civilians and American troops, filtering out the huge crowd trying to enter Kabul airport to flee the new Taliban regime.

Around 100 people were killed in the attack, including thirteen American soldiers and two British.

The car destroyed by the American strike on Sunday was on its way to Kabul airport, a Taliban spokesman confirmed.

More than 114,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan since August 15, the day the Taliban came to power. The US exit from the country is expected to end on Tuesday, August 31.